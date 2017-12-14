Langley Christmas Fun: a listing of holiday events, Dec. 14, 2017 edition

Make an Angel Contest Seniors are invited to make an angel and submit it for a holiday contest. Deadline to submit: Dec. 22 at the Angels There for You office, 5423 203rd St. (9 a.m. to 3 pm. Monday to Friday). Winner announced: Dec. 24. $100 prize. Info and registration: 604-271-4427, 604-551-7347, or www.atfy.ca.Electric Express Join the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway for rides Dec. 16 and 17. Six trips per day to travel back to Christmas 1917 and visit the workshop of Father Christmas. Adults: $20. Seniors and students: $15. Kids three to 10: $10. Tickets: fvhrs.org or 604-574-9056.Charity gift wrapping At Willowbrook Shopping Centre daily from Dec. 7 to 24. 100 per cent of proceeds go to the Langley School District Foundation. Located near the Starbucks.Donations The Langley Literacy Association provides books for Langley Christmas Bureau gifts to children. The public can donate funds at the Langley Early Years Centre (in Willoughby Elementary) or by mail to the association, 20388 Douglas Cres., V3A 4B3.Volunteers Help with Christmas in Williams Park. Public greeters: Dec. 1 to Dec. 15, 5 to 9:30 p.m. Take down: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 17. Sign up: 604-532-7350 or parksadmin@tol.ca.Carolling Everyone is invited to McBurney Plaza on Dec. 9, 15 and 23 for carol singing and hot chocolate between 5 and 7 p.m.Glow The light display and market at Milner Village Garden Centre, 6690 216th St., is open until Dec. 30. Food trucks, live entertainment, light gardens, pop up shops, and more. Tickets: $19.95 in advance or $25 at the door for adults, $14.95 in advance and $20 at the door for children and seniors. Families: $60 online or $80 at the door. Info: glowchristmas.ca.Fort Langley Christmas Free admission for events throughout the day from Dec. 22 to 30 at the Fort Langley National Historic Site. Giant Christmas tree, Kwantlen stories, chestnuts roasting on a fire, cedar ornament making, treats and more. Site closed Dec. 24, 25 and 26.

Dec. 14Christmas with the King Elvis Elite show is at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 in the Cascades Casino Summit Theatre. Tickets: $25 plus fees.Christmas ceilidh At 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 in the St. Andrew’s Church hall, 9025 Glover Rd. $5 at the door. Includes tea biscuits and jam. Performers can contact Jack Williamson, 604-888-7925 or jackwilliamson@telus.net.

Dec. 15Christmas in Canada The Opus One Women’s Choir is joined by the Seabillys in a 7:30 p.m. concert on Dec. 15 at the Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, 21712 th Ave. Tickets: $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students. 18 and younger admitted free. Available from choir members or at the door.

Dec. 16JR’s Holiday Fun JRFM’s Basics for Babies gets the proceeds from a family event 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the Langley Events Centre. Enjoy the Chris Buck Band, Washboard Union, Jojo Mason, Bobby Wills, and Shawn Austin, silent auction (tickets for Shania Twain, Brett Kissel, Johnny Reid and others), face painting, photo booth, bouncy castles, crafts, balloon art, Santa, a Vancouver Giants hockey game, and more. Admission by donation.Holiday chaos From 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 16 the Timms Community Centre has bouncy castles, slides, an obstacle course, holiday crafts, games, and more for the kids. Free.Themes of Christmas The Langley Ukulele Ensemble holiday concert is at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 in Langley Willoughby Christian Reformed Church, 20525 72nd Ave. Tickets: $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $12 for students. Children 12 and under admitted free. Call 604-340-8537. Info: langleyukes.com.Old Fashioned Christmas Musical Fort Langley National Historic Site for a special event Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. Enjoy carols around the fire, Indigenous music performances and a musical Dickens reading. Photo booth, heritage activities, hot drinks, baked goods, tourtière and cookie decorating. $9.30 for adults, $3,90 for youth. Free for children five and younger. Bring a non-perishable food donation for the Langley Food Bank. Info: 604-513-4777.Santa at the library Join Santa and Mrs. Claus for stories, songs, and photos (bring a camera). Free. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the Langley City Library.

Dec. 17Coghlan Country Christmas From 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the hall, 6795 256 St., enjoy iana Lafebvre, Craig McGregor and Canadian fiddle champion Mike Sanyshyn, Christmas music, treats, and more. $10. Reserve in advance: CountryChristmas@ee4.net or call Bob 604-671-8948.Teddy bear toss The Vancouver Giants host the Save-On-Foods Hyundai Teddy Bear Toss at their 4 p.m. game on Dec. 17 at the Langley Events Centre. Bring a new, unwrapped stuffed boy to the game for the charity toss. Post-game skate and player meet and greet.

Dec. 18Christmas concert The Silver Belles & Beaux Choir perform at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre at 2 p.m. on Dec. 18. Free admission but must pre-register at 604-530-3020 or the front desk. Coffee, tea and goodies by donation.

Dec. 21Caroling and singalong First Capital Chorus sings and leads carols 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the Langley City Library. Free. Hot apple cider.

Dec. 22Pancake breakfast Enjoy breakfast at D.W. Poppy Secondary, 23752 52nd Ave., 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, organized up by school breakfast bistro volunteers, home ec. students, leadership students, and the Fort Langley Lions Club. Music by school choirs. Take photos with Santa’s elves. Wear Christmas colours. $2 minimum donation to the breakfast program.Christmas workout The deadline to sign up is Dec. 20 for the Fitness Foundation festive workout on Dec. 22 to benefit the food bank. Book sessions at 5, 6 or 7 p.m. Minimum $15 donation to participate. Work out under the Christmas lights and to holiday tunes. Info: justin@fitnessfoundation.ca.