Langley candidates cast themselves in rom-coms, superhero flicks, and dramas

ELECTION LEVITY: MLA hopefuls reveal who should play them on the silver screen

The two Ryans. BC Conservative Ryan Warawa believes Ryan Reynolds would be ideal to play him on the silver screen. (Special to Langley Advance Times & Canadian Press)

Too add a little levity to the current provincial election campaign, the Langley Advance Times asked each candidate the following question:

If a movie was made of your life what genre would it be, who would play you?

.

LANGLEY RIDING

Shelly Jan: “The movie of my life would be a comedy and Halle Berry.”

Bill Masse: Chose not to answer.

Andrew Mercier: Chose not to answer.

Mary Polak: “Adventure/comedy and Sandra Bullock.”

.

LANGLEY EAST RIDING

Megan Dykeman: “Musical. Julie Andrews.”

Alex Joehl: “Obviously it would be a comedy-drama, and I imagine I would be played by Ryan Reynolds.”

Margaret Kunst: “Action/comedy – Blake Lively.”

Tara Reeve: “Drama/comedy, Juliette Lewis for sure. Thanks for the fun question.”

Ryan Warawa: “Superhero. Ryan Reynolds.”

Cheryl Wiens: “A biopic starring Mayim Bialik.”

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Langley Advance Times