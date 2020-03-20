Langley band Me and Mae attempt to take people’s minds off COVID-19 with new podcast

The Psychology of Lickage explores everything from guitar psychology to life as a musician

Shawn Meehan and Braden Williams of the Langley band Me and Mae started a podcast amidst coronavirus closures. (Langley Advance Times files)

Members of the Langley-based country band Me and Mae are getting inventive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fronted by Walnut Grove resident Shawn Meehan since 2012, both he and White Rock bandmate Braden Williams are passing the time by launching a podcast called The Psychology of Lickage.

With plenty of non perishables, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper at hand, Meehan said their goal is to attempt to take their and other people’s minds off of the growing crisis.

“We had been talking about doing something for about two years and we had actually recorded some podcasts but had not yet put them out there,” Meehan explained. “We had some downtime, so we wanted to finally do it and keep people entertained.”

Meehan said the idea stemmed from their long, often psychologically-themed chats in the van between gigs.

Taking inspiration from one of their favourites, the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he assures listeners the one thing they’ll be steering clear of is politics.

“We had this interest in psychology and guitar playing – it’s a different angle than other guitar-themed podcasts,” Meehan said.

The pair plan to discuss everything from the psychological elements of the act of playing guitar to a look into the life of what life is like as a musician.

“We have a half-dozen guests lined up from all walks of life including a vintage guitar collector and an amp builder who’s also a local firefighter in Langley,” he added.

READ MORE: Langley country-rock band will release a new music video every two months

Me and Mae takes their musical inspiration from seventies-southern-country-rock like The Eagles, though newer artists like Zac Brown and Eric Church do give them an influence.

Beyond the podcast, Meehan said the band has plenty of local gigs coming up this summer and said Me and Mae is continuously releasing a new music video to their website every two months.

The Psychology of Lickage, will be posted once every week on Tuesdays.

Meehan said they hope to keep it going even after COVID-19 closures and self-isolation measures stop.

For more information and to keep up to date with the band, people can visit www.meandmae.com.

People can check out the pilot episode on Youtube or subscribe on Spotify and Apple Music.

