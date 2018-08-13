Love, or Something Like It: A Connection of Stories will be available on Amazon and Kindle on Sept. 23. Submitted image

Langley author Todd Foley releases third book

'Love, or Something Like It: A Connection of Stories' will be available Sept. 23

Langley author Todd Foley is releasing his third work of fiction this fall.

Love, or Something Like It: A Connection of Stories will be available on Amazon and Kindle on Sept. 23.

Following his previous novels Eastbound Sailing (2012) and Charades (2016), Love, Or Something Like It is a collection of seven short stories all set in Los Angeles, each with a unique plot, theme and cast, but all connected as a chain reaction.

Part tragedy, part comedy, part psychological thriller, part young romance, it’s one big, twisted, tangled story about love — but not a love story.

More on Foley can be found at scribbledrevisions.com.

