Langley author Todd Foley releases third book

Langley author Todd Foley is releasing his third work of fiction this fall.
Love, or Something Like It: A Connection of Stories will be available on Amazon and Kindle on Sept. 23.
Following his previous novels Eastbound Sailing (2012) and Charades (2016), Love, Or Something Like It is a collection of seven short stories all set in Los Angeles, each with a unique plot, theme and cast, but all connected as a chain reaction.
Part tragedy, part comedy, part psychological thriller, part young romance, it’s one big, twisted, tangled story about love — but not a love story.
More on Foley can be found at scribbledrevisions.com.