Langley author releases new faith-based self help book

A Langley writer has released a faith-focused, devotion-style guide that aims to help readers separate themselves from the emotional scars of life’s lows, and discover their true identity through spiritual nourishment.

In I Am, author Adriene Law puts forth a resource, inspired by her own spiritual journey, for those grappling with challenging or traumatic life events and provides a grounded perspective on conquering personal doubts and demons.

“For most of my life, identity was something I lacked — I never felt like I belonged anywhere, did things my way most of the time and figured if God were truly there, he would intervene for me,” Law said. “Eventually and painfully, I came to a place of surrender and learned that God was indeed always there, even protecting me from myself.”

I Am is available at the WestBow Press Online Bookstore, Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

