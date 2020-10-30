Langley Arts Council on the lookout for vendors to take part in online Christmas market

The market will launch Friday, Nov, 13th, and will run through to Jan. 10th

Langley Arts Council is open to vendors for the online Christmas market. (Langley Arts Council/Special to The Star)

Langley Arts Council (LAC) is running their first online Santa’s Artisan Market, which will feature local makers and artisans.

Arts coordinator Nicole Hutton said LAC would love to encourage people to shop locally this holiday season and will have a fantastic selection of talented artisans with creative gift ideas.

“In an effort to help support our local artisans this year, we’ve created an online market where people can do their holiday shopping from the comfort of their homes while choosing unique items that have been handcrafted by local artisans,” Hutton explained.

The market will feature everything from Christmas decorations and handcrafted chocolates and soaps to jewelry, art, ceramics, food items, and more.

READ MORE: ‘Truly affordable little gems’ up for sale at Langley Arts Council exhibition

“It’s been a unique year, to say the least, and this is a great way to help local artisans who have been impacted by the pandemic,” Hutton explained. “The added bonus of being online is that you can shop 24/7 for the duration of the market.”

Registration is limited to 30 vendors this year.

Hutton said spots have been filling fast, but LAC does have a few spots left.

If someone would like to become a vendor, they can email Nicole Hutton at artscoordinator@langleyarts.ca

The market will launch Friday, Nov, 13th, and will run through until Sunday, Jan. 10th.

People can visit langleyarts.ca for more information on LAC and the market.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Aldergrove Star