Langley Arts Calendar: Aug. 2, 2019 edition

The Arts Calendar is in Friday's print edition. The Community Calendar is published Wednesdays.

Ongoing

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series – Wednesdays through August, 7 to 8 p.m., at McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy.Each week features different artists or bands playing a variety of music genres.

• Expressions of Growth Deadline to submit art for the annual You’ve Gotta Have Friends Arts Alive! exhibition is Aug. 15. Info: 604-533-6546.

to Sept. 1

• Our Living Languages exhibit, featuring First People’s Voices in B.C., runs at Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St.

• Spoonful Peter Sarganis spoon carving exhibition runs July 31 to Sept. 1 at the Fort Gallery. Opening reception and artist talk is 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 2. Info: fortgallery.ca.

Friday, Aug. 2

• Boppin’ in the Park The free family event is 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 in McBurney Plaza. Live music by Damn Chandelier. Paid concession on site. Hosted by You’ve Gotta Have Friends.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m. Peach Arch Chorus.

Thursday, Aug. 8

• The Summer Festival Series runs every Thursday evening at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 Block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre. All performances are free, suitable for all ages. Visit tol.ca/summerfest.

Friday, Aug. 9

• Dancing in the Park, Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres., from 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

• Magic in the Plaza, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. Enjoy balloon twisting, cotton candy, roving magicians, and more.

• Free Author Meet and Greet at Indigo Langley. Robyn Harding, The Arrangement. 12-3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m. The Irish Fiddle Orchestra.

Thursday, Aug. 15

• The Summer Festival Series runs every Thursday evening at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 Block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre. All performances are free, suitable for all ages. Visit tol.ca/summerfest.

Friday, Aug. 16

• Spirit Square Concert, Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres., starts 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

• Arts Alive! festival throughout Downtown Langley City, Fraser Highway from 204th to 206th Streets, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22

• The Summer Festival Series runs every Thursday evening at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 Block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre. All performances are free, suitable for all ages. Visit tol.ca/summerfest.

Friday, Aug. 23

• AAMP Got Talent, Al Anderson Memorial Pool, 4949 207th St. from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Prospera Cinema Under the Stars, City Park, 4949 207th St. Film starts at dusk.

Saturday, Aug. 24

• Fork & Finger, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29

• The Summer Festival Series runs every Thursday evening at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 Block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre. All performances are free, suitable for all ages. Visit tol.ca/summerfest.

Friday, Aug. 30

• Movie in the Park starts at dusk in Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets for a free outdoor movie. Info: city.langley.bc.ca/events.

Friday, Sept. 13

• Movie in the Park starts at dusk in Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets for a free outdoor movie. Info: city.langley.bc.ca/events.

Saturday, Sept. 14

• 2nd Annual Mayor’s Gala with the Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Association being held at Standard Aero, Langley. Tickets on sale at: https://tlfcs.org/mayors-gala-tickets/

Sept. 20 to 22

• West Fine Art Show at Glass House Estate Winery, 23449 0 Ave. Info at: www.westart.ca

Libraries

Programs are free unless noted otherwise.

• Aldergrove Library, 26770 29th Ave., 604-856-6415

• Brookswood Library, 20045 40th Ave., 604-534-7055

• City of Langley Library, 20399 Douglas Cres., 604-514-2850

– Babytime, Mondays, 2 to 2:30 p.m.

– Storytime, Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.

– LEGO Club, Mondays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

– Close Knit Langley, Tuesdays, 2:30 to 5 p.m.

– Scrabble Club, Wednesdays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

• Fort Langley Library, 9167 Glover Rd., 604-888-0722

• Muriel Arnason Library, #130 20338 65th Ave., 604-532-3590

• Murrayville Library, 22071 48th Ave., 604-533-0339

– Collector Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month (except in July and August). Chat with other collectors of items new and old. Learn about community resources and more. Free.

• Walnut Grove Library, 8889 Walnut Grove Dr., 604-882-0410

Honouring history

• Aldergrove Telephone Museum, 3190 271st St., 604-857-0555, www.telephonemuseum.ca

• B.C. Farm Museum, 9131 King St., 604-888-2273, www.bcfma.com

• Canadian Museum of Flight, 5333 216th St. hangar 3, 604-888-3992, www.canadianflight.org

• Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St., 604-888-3922

• Fort Langley National Historic Site 23433 Mavis Ave., 604-513-4777

• Heritage CN Station: See the 1915 station, the heritage gardens, and vintage rail cars from noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Info: www.langleyheritage.ca. Volunteers needed Saturday and Sunday.

• Langley Memorial Hospital Museum: in Michaud House, 5202 204th St.

• Surrey Museum 17710 56A Ave., 604-592-6956 surrey.ca/heritage

Out and about

• Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival needs volunteers of all ages and skill levels for the event July 26 to 28. Minimum four-hour shift. T-shirt and volunteer appreciation event for those who help out. Info and registration: www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com/volunteer.

• Brookswood Senior Centre, 19899 36th Ave., offers lots of activities:

– Square and Round Dancing, Tuesday (plus) 7 to 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday (beginner/mainstream) 7 to 9:30 p.m. (September to May)

– Beginner line dancing, Thursday 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

– Beginner Plus, Thursday, 2:45 to 4 p.m.

– Intermediate line dancing, Thursday 4 to 5:45 p.m.

– Synergy advanced line dancing, Sunday, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m., and Thursday, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. High improver intermediate class, Thursday 8 to 10 p.m.

• Surrey Square Wheelers: Wednesday: beginner/mainstream level 7 p.m. $5. New dancers receive three free evenings. At the Brookswood Seniors Centre, 19899 36th Ave. Info: mwilson.ssw@gmail.com, 604-534-0863 or 604-916-0653, surrey.squaredance.bc.ca.

Mondays

• Langley Garden Club: Regular meetings are the second Monday each month at the United Churches of Langley (formerly Sharon United), 216th Street and 48th Avenue at 7 p.m. with parlor show, speaker and refreshments. Drop-ins are welcome. Info: langleygardenclub.com.

• Port Kells Art Club: Offers classes. All levels of experience welcome. In oils and acrylics. Annual membership: $30. The club holds two art shows annually. Meets September to June at 20701 Fraser Hwy. Info: Susan Black, 604-592-2357 or susan.black@shaw.ca.

• Fraser Valley Symphony: Positions available (violin, viola and string bass) but other interested musicians are invited to enquire. Grade 8 RCM or equivalent required. Rehearsals are Monday 7:15 p.m. at Aldergrove Community Secondary. Info: lindsaymellor@hotmail.com.

• Langley Concert Band accepts new members (teens and adults) with at least one year of musical experience and meets Mondays 7-9 p.m. in the R.E. Mountain Secondary band room, 7755 202A St. Info: thelangleyconcertband@gmail.com or 604-513-8927. All instruments welcome. Musicians must have a mininum one year playing their instrument and a love of music.

• Senior Opus Singers: No experience is necessary, only a love of singing. The group does familiar tunes from days gone by and meets Tuesday afternoons at the Renaissance Retirement Resort, 6676 203 St., at 2 to 3:30 p.m. Info: senioropussingers@gmail.com.

Tuesdays

• Scottish Country Dancing: The first lesson is free. Check out the lively dancing. No partner necessary. Beginners welcome. The group meets Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. in the Fort Langley Community Hall. Info: Rebecca, 604-530-0500 or lonotera@shaw.ca.

Wednesdays

• Creative Compass Society hosts open mike events every second Wednesday at Maria’s Gelato, Fort Langley. Music starts at 3 to 7 p.m. Myles of Smiles is dedicated to musician Myles Seib who died of a brain tumour at 29. Performers wanted for upcoming events. Info: www.creative-compass.com.

• Langley Community Chorus: Join the 80-voice choir that rehearses Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. The chorus is seeking male tenors. Info: membership@langleychorus.org.

• South Fraser Pipes and Drums: The group meets Wednesdays 7 to 9 p.m. at Coghlan Hall. Potential members welcome. Info: Nancy, 604-782-9975.

• Music@Midweek: Free concerts are at noon in the Langley auditorium of Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

• Langley Quilters’ Guild: Members meet on the fourth Wednesday, except in December, at the George Preston Recreation Centre. The day meeting is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The evening meeting is 7:15 to 9 p.m. Info: Kathleen, 604-597-6414, or www.langleyquiltersguild.com.

• Langley Camera Club: Meets 7 p.m. at Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd., on 2nd, 3rd and 4th Wed. of each month. All levels of photographers and newcomers welcome. Info: 604-532-9212.

• Opus One Women’s Choir – Accepting new members. No audition or experience required, only the love of singing! If singing is for you, Opus One Women’s Choir is sure to make your heart sing! Rehearsals every Wednesday at R.E. Mountain Secondary School choir room. 7:15-9:15 p.m. Info: opusonewomenschoir@gmail.com.

Thursdays

• Square dancing: Adult beginner classes are at the Brookswood Seniors’ Centre, 19899 36th Ave., 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Info.: 604-838-8821, jamonce@shaw.ca or www.surrey.squaredance.bc.ca.

• Langley Writers’ Guild meets 10 a.m.-noon on the first, second, and fourth Thursdays of the month at St. Joseph’s Hall, 20676 Fraser Hwy. All genres. Meets September to June. The group will consider one evening meeting per month if there is interest. Info: Deanna, 604-530-0951.

• Central Valley Community Pipe Band: The band is accepting new pipers and drummers of all levels. Meets Wednesday evenings at Coghlan Community Hall. An 8-week beginners’ program will be offered in the new year. Contact Nancy Gleeson (nancygleeson@gmail.com or 604-782-9975).

• Men’s a cappella group: New members welcome to the group that meets Thursdays, 7-10 p.m. at 20525 72nd Ave. Info: Gord, 604-530-4795.

• South Fraser Community Band – Intermediate band looking for new members (Surrey-White Rock-Langley-Aldergrove-Abbotsford). Meet in the music room of Elgin Park Secondary School, 13484 24th Ave., Surrey. Rehearsals are from 7:45 to 9:45 p.m. Info: President Bob Butula at 604-502-0456.

Fridays

• Partners Bridge – Every Friday except the second Friday of each month, at 7 p.m. at Aldergrove’s OAP hall. Cost is $2.

Saturdays

Old time dances: O.A.P. hall, 3015 273rd St., has Saturday dances from 1 to 4 p.m. $6, includes snacks and tea/coffee.

Sundays

• Guys “N” Gals Square Dance Club – Dance classes every Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the OAP hall, 3015 273rd St. The first three classes are free to new dancers, $7 at the door.