Langley Arts Calendar: Aug. 16, 2019 edition

The Arts Calendar is published every Friday while the Community Calendar is in the Wednesday edition

Ongoing

• Auditio:n Surrey Little Theatre recasting a role for its autumn show Social Security. Looking for a man, 40-50s for the comedy. Contact ASAP: m.shearman@surreylittletheatre.com or info@surreylittletheatre.com. Backstage volunteer spots also open.

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Wednesdays through August, 7 to 8 p.m., at McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy. Each week features different artists or bands playing a variety of music genres.

• First Capital Chorus: The barbershop group performs every Thursday in August in McBurney Plaza, starting at 7 p.m. Bring a chair.

• Expressions of Growth: Deadline to submit art for the annual You’ve Gotta Have Friends Arts Alive! exhibition is Aug. 15. Info: 604-533-6546.

to Sept. 1

• Our Living Languages: Exhibit, featuring First People’s Voices in B.C., runs at Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St.

• Spoonful: Peter Sarganis spoon carving exhibition runs July 31 to Sept. 1 at the Fort Gallery. Info: fortgallery.ca.

Friday, Aug. 16

• Spirit Square Concert, Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres., starts 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

• Arts Alive!: Festival throughout downtown Langley City on Fraser Highway from 204th to 206th Streets, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 200 visual and performing artists.

• Damn Chandelier: The band performs at Porter’s Coffee and Tea House, 21611 48th Ave., starting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17.

• Author Robin Esrock: The travel writer and TV host has a book signing and interactive video presentation on his book The Great Canadian Bucket List from 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the Indigo Langley bookstore.

Aug. 16, 17 and 18

• RibFest: Langley Rotary clubs of Langley host the family festival Aug. 16, 17 and, 18 at McLeod Athletic Park. Free admission. Food, including vegetarian options, live entertainment, and prizes for the best barbecue. 11 a.m. start each day. Goes to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8 p.m. on Sunday.

• 50-Hour Film Contest: Surrey Little Theatre hosts a contest for teams. Create an original film between 6 p.m. on Aug. 16 and 8 p.m. Aug. 18. $100 entry per team. $500 prize. Film gala and awards are Aug. 23. Info: info@surreylittletheatre.com.

Sunday, Aug. 18

• Gumboot Gala: Langley Community Farmers Market farm to table fundraiser is the evening of Aug. 18. Tickets: $95, available at eventbrite.ca (gumboot gala).

• Dive-In Movie Night: The Secret Life of Pets 2 is showing at the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience at dusk on Aug. 18. Bring an air mattress or floatie. Can brings snacks and non-alcoholic beverages (no glass containers) or use the food trucks on site. $6 for anyone four and older.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22

• Summer Festival Series: Runs every Thursday evening at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre. All performances are free, suitable for all ages. Visit tol.ca/summerfest.

Friday, Aug. 23

• AAMP Got Talent: Al Anderson Memorial Pool, 4949 207th St. from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Prospera Cinema Under the Stars: City Park, 4949 207th St. Film starts at dusk.

• Patsy Cline: Bonnie Kilroe’s tribute show is at 8 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle St. Tickets at ticketmaster.ca or 1-855-985-5000.

• Bermuda: The band performs in Trinity Western House, 9272 Glover Rd. $10 cover. Doors open at 7 p.m. Coffee, tea and snacks.

Saturday, Aug. 24

• Northern Spotted Owl fundraiser: Support the local program at the event Aug. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Kwantlen First Nation Cultural Centre, 23907 Gabriel Lane, McMillan Island. Learn about the program and other local conservation programs, during the evening that includes a buffet dinner, a surprise guest, prizes, and more. Tickets are $50, available by contacting nsobreedingprogram@gmail.com.

• Fuchsia and Geranium show: The annual show and competition are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 24 at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd. On offer are fuchsias, begonias, pelargoniums, African violets, ferns, a tea room, fuchsia lore collection, and more.

• Fork & Finger: Head to McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 24. Sample $5 plates from several downtown Langley City restaurants, enjoy cooking demonstrations, and more.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29

• Summer Festival Series: Runs every Thursday evening at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre. All performances are free, suitable for all ages. Visit tol.ca/summerfest.

Friday, Aug. 30

• Movie in the Park: A Dog’s Way Home starts at dusk in Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets for a free outdoor movie. Info: city.langley.bc.ca/events.

Friday, Sept. 13

• Movie in the Park: Starts at dusk in Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets for a free outdoor movie. Info: city.langley.bc.ca/events.

• Boppin’ in the Park: You’ve Gotta Have Friends invites everyone to a free evening concert and dance part 5 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 13 in McBurney Plaza. Performing is Six Gun Romeo.

Saturday, Sept. 14

• Second annual Mayor’s Gala: With the Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Association being held at Standard Aero, Langley. Tickets on sale at: https://tlfcs.org/mayors-gala-tickets/

Sept. 20-22

• West Fine Art Show: Fundraiser is at Glass House Estate Winery, 23449 0 Ave. Info at: www.westart.ca

Libraries

Programs are free unless noted otherwise.

• Aldergrove Library, 26770 29th Ave., 604-856-6415

• Brookswood Library, 20045 40th Ave., 604-534-7055

• City of Langley Library, 20399 Douglas Cres., 604-514-2850

– Babytime, Mondays, 2 to 2:30 p.m.

– Storytime, Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.

– LEGO Club, Mondays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

– Close Knit Langley, Tuesdays, 2:30 to 5 p.m.

– Scrabble Club, Wednesdays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

• Fort Langley Library, 9167 Glover Rd., 604-888-0722

• Muriel Arnason Library, #130 20338 65th Ave., 604-532-3590

• Murrayville Library, 22071 48th Ave., 604-533-0339

– Collector Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month (except in July and August). Chat with other collectors of items new and old. Learn about community resources and more. Free.

• Walnut Grove Library, 8889 Walnut Grove Dr., 604-882-0410

Honouring history

• Aldergrove Telephone Museum, 3190 271st St., 604-857-0555, www.telephonemuseum.ca

• B.C. Farm Museum, 9131 King St., 604-888-2273, www.bcfma.com

• Canadian Museum of Flight, 5333 216th St. hangar 3, 604-888-3992, www.canadianflight.org

• Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St., 604-888-3922

• Fort Langley National Historic Site 23433 Mavis Ave., 604-513-4777

– Hidden Histories, Evening summer strolls through Fort Langley with heritage interpreters. Tickets must be purchased in advance for $17.10 plus fees (brownpapertickets.com). Starts at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24. Dress for the weather and wear walking shoes. The tour is about 2.5 kilometres.

• Heritage CN Station: See the 1915 station, the heritage gardens, and vintage rail cars from noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Info: www.langleyheritage.ca. Volunteers needed Saturday and Sunday.

• Langley Memorial Hospital Museum: in Michaud House, 5202 204th St.

• Surrey Museum 17710 56A Ave., 604-592-6956 surrey.ca/heritage

Out and about

• Brookswood Senior Centre, 19899 36th Ave., offers lots of activities:

– Square and Round Dancing, Tuesday (plus) 7 to 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday (beginner/mainstream) 7 to 9:30 p.m. (September to May)

– Beginner line dancing, Thursday 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

– Beginner Plus, Thursday, 2:45 to 4 p.m.

– Intermediate line dancing, Thursday 4 to 5:45 p.m.

– Synergy advanced line dancing, Sunday, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m., and Thursday, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. High improver intermediate class, Thursday 8 to 10 p.m.

• Surrey Square Wheelers: Wednesday: beginner/mainstream level 7 p.m. $5. New dancers receive three free evenings. At the Brookswood Seniors Centre, 19899 36th Ave. Info: mwilson.ssw@gmail.com, 604-534-0863 or 604-916-0653, surrey.squaredance.bc.ca.

Mondays

• Langley Garden Club: Regular meetings are the second Monday each month at the United Churches of Langley (formerly Sharon United), 216th Street and 48th Avenue at 7 p.m. with parlor show, speaker and refreshments. Drop-ins are welcome. Info: langleygardenclub.com.

• Port Kells Art Club: Offers classes. All levels of experience welcome. In oils and acrylics. Annual membership: $30. The club holds two art shows annually. Meets September to June at 20701 Fraser Hwy. Info: Susan Black, 604-592-2357 or susan.black@shaw.ca.

• Fraser Valley Symphony: Positions available (violin, viola, and string bass), but other interested musicians are invited to inquire. Grade 8 RCM or equivalent required. Rehearsals are Monday 7:15 p.m. at Abbotsford Traditional School. Info: lindsaymellor@hotmail.com.

• Langley Concert Band accepts new members (teens and adults) with at least one year of musical experience and meets Mondays 7-9 p.m. in the R.E. Mountain Secondary band room, 7755 202A St. Info: thelangleyconcertband@gmail.com or 604-513-8927. All instruments welcome. Musicians must have a minimum one year playing their instrument and a love of music.

• Senior Opus Singers: No experience is necessary, only a love of singing. The group does familiar tunes from days gone by and meets Tuesday afternoons at the Renaissance Retirement Resort, 6676 203 St., at 2 to 3:30 p.m. Info: senioropussingers@gmail.com.

Tuesdays

• Scottish Country Dancing: The first lesson is free. Check out the lively dancing. No partner necessary. Beginners welcome. The group meets Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. in the Fort Langley Community Hall. Info: Rebecca, 604-530-0500 or lonotera@shaw.ca.

Wednesdays

• Creative Compass Society: Open mike events every second Wednesday at Maria’s Gelato, Fort Langley. Music starts at 3 to 7 p.m. Myles of Smiles is dedicated to musician Myles Seib who died of a brain tumour at 29. Performers wanted for upcoming events. Info: www.creative-compass.com.

• Langley Community Chorus: Join the 80-voice choir that rehearses Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. The chorus is seeking male tenors. Info: membership@langleychorus.org.

• South Fraser Pipes and Drums: The group meets Wednesdays 7 to 9 p.m. at Coghlan Hall. Potential members welcome. Info: Nancy, 604-782-9975.

• Music@Midweek: Free concerts are at noon in the Langley auditorium of Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

• Langley Quilters’ Guild: Members meet on the fourth Wednesday, except in December, at the George Preston Recreation Centre. The day meeting is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The evening meeting is 7:15 to 9 p.m. Info: Kathleen, 604-597-6414, or www.langleyquiltersguild.com.

• Langley Camera Club: Meets 7 p.m. at Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd., on 2nd, 3rd and 4th Wed. of each month. All levels of photographers and newcomers welcome. Info: 604-532-9212.

• Opus One Women’s Choir: Accepting new members. No audition or experience required, only the love of singing! If singing is for you, Opus One Women’s Choir is sure to make your heart sing! Rehearsals every Wednesday at R.E. Mountain Secondary School choir room. 7:15-9:15 p.m. Info: opusonewomenschoir@gmail.com.

Thursdays

• Square dancing: Adult beginner classes are at the Brookswood Seniors’ Centre, 19899 36th Ave., 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Info.: 604-838-8821, jamonce@shaw.ca or www.surrey.squaredance.bc.ca.

• Langley Writers’ Guild: Meets 10 a.m.-noon on the first, second, and fourth Thursdays of the month at St. Joseph’s Hall, 20676 Fraser Hwy. All genres. Meets September to June. The group will consider one evening meeting per month if there is interest. Info: Deanna, 604-530-0951.

• Central Valley Community Pipe Band: The band is accepting new pipers and drummers of all levels. Meets Wednesday evenings at Coghlan Community Hall. An 8-week beginners’ program will be offered in the new year. Contact Nancy Gleeson (nancygleeson@gmail.com or 604-782-9975).

• Men’s a cappella group: New members welcome to the group that meets Thursdays, 7-10 p.m. at 20525 72nd Ave. Info: Gord, 604-530-4795.

• South Fraser Community Band – Intermediate band looking for new members (Surrey-White Rock-Langley-Aldergrove-Abbotsford). Meet in the music room of Elgin Park Secondary School, 13484 24th Ave., Surrey. Rehearsals are from 7:45 to 9:45 p.m. Info: President Bob Butula at 604-502-0456.

Fridays

• Partners Bridge – Every Friday except the second Friday of each month, at 7 p.m. at Aldergrove’s OAP Hall. Cost is $2.

Saturdays

Old-time dances: OAP hall, 3015 273rd St., has Saturday dances from 1 to 4 p.m. $6, includes snacks and tea/coffee.

Sundays

• Guys ‘N Gals Square Dance Club – Dance classes every Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the OAP Hall, 3015 273rd St. The first three classes are free to new dancers, $7 at the door.