Langley artists hosts outdoor show and sale

Melissa Clark's front garden will be transformed into an art exhibit this weekend

After losing her jobs teaching photography and art as a result of COVID, lifetime Langley artists Melissa Clark is resurrecting her annual home studio art exhibition this weekend.

“I am more busier than ever with private art/ music students and tutoring. Down time in the evening is painting. Maybe at the most an hour before I call it a night.”

“COVID has led me to be more aware of my time” she elaborated, taking advantage of any time she does get to paint.

The results are the completion of some of hrt biggest painting, including the Lily Garden that comes in at 42×62 inches.

“I am also looking at getting back into my portrait side of photography,” she noted.

“And as a second part of my exhibition I am holding an antiques and collectible sale with the funds from the items going to upgrade my equipment as well as saving for an excursion across the line to the States next year.”

Photographs from that trip, she believes, will be compiled to make another exhibit “yet to be determined.”

Clark’s exhibition sale will be held in her front garden at 19783 40A Ave. on Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – with a limit of 10 visitors at a time and social distancing rules in effect.

