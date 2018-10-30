Langley area photographers bring two-month-plus show to Timms

A current exhibit, Outlooks: No Kittens, No Kardashians, will include an opening reception Nov. 1.

The Outlooks exhibition opened at Timms Community Centre in Langley last Friday and runs until Jan. 3. (Special to the Langley Advance)

One doesn’t typically think of a city hall doubling as an art gallery, but when Langley City renovated its facilities a few years back, and expanded to include the new Timms Community Centre, one of the additions to the space was a long hallway that is regularly features local art.

Well, for the next two-months plus, an exhibit called Outlooks: No Kittens, No Kardashians is on display in the space.

It features 30 pieces of work from 10 artists who are members of a photographic artists collective called tabulaRASA, said photographer John Ostaf of Delta, one of the participating artists.

Each piece of work reveals a different outlook on a captured moment in time, he said, noting images range in size from six-inch square to 24″ X 36″.

The show, running until Jan. 3 at the Timms Community Centre (20399 Douglas Cres.), is hosted by the Langley Arts Council.

This is the collective’s fourth exhibition, Ostaf said.

“”Everything we are creating is leaning more towards the artistic vein rather than straight photography,” he added.

TabulaRasa – Latin for blank slate – started three years ago.

“As a group of emerging artists, they are really quite talented and it is neat seeing what people are doing with the skills and their imaginary,” said Francois Cleroux, the collective’s first member.

All 10 participating artists will be on hand for an opening reception Thursday, Nov. 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.