Langley Advance Times Arts Calendar: Feb. 14, 2020 edition

The arts calendar is published Fridays and the community calendar is in the Wednesday print edition

Ongoing

• Seussical: Langley Secondary’s Musical Theatre Co. presentes 7 p.m. shows Feb. 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. matinees on Feb. 22 and 20. Tickets: $14 ($12 for students and seniors), seussical.LSS@gmail.com.

• Matilda The Musical: Brookswood Secondary’s musical theatre presents the Roald Dahl’s adaptation, Feb. 12 to 15, nightly at 7 p.m. Tickets $17 at bssmatilda.brownpapertickets.com.

• Of the Fields, Langley: Langley Players Drama Club presentation is at 8 p.m on Wednesdays to Saturdays to Feb. 15 and at 2 p.m. Sundays at 4307 200th St. Ticket: $20. Info: langleyplayers.com or 604-534-7469.

• Jazz Fest rising stars: Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is accepting applications for the annual Rising Star competition, a chance to earn a scholarship and win a paid performance during the multi-day festival in the village this coming July. Submission deadline March 31 at www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com.

• A-Luring Object(s): Anne Steves’ art exhibit fund Feb. 20 to March 28 at the Fort Gallery. Second of four exhibits centred on Fraser River. Info: fortgallery.ca.

• Master potter: Jeong Hong Kim demonstration and hands-on activities are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Langley City hall, 20399 Douglas Cres. Korean pottery exhibit is in the City hall Cultural Connections art gallery until Feb. 21. Both are free.

• Murder on the Nile: Theatre in the Country stages Agatha Christie’s murder mystery Wednesday through Saturday from Feb. 13 to 29 at 5708 Glover Rd. Dinner theatre or show only tickets available. Info: www.theatreinthecountry.com or boxoffice@theatreinthecountry.com.

Friday, Feb. 14

• Neil Osborne: 54-40 frontman performs at the Bez Arts Hub at 8 p.m. on Feb. 14. Tickets: $38. Info: www.bezartshub.com/.

• Langley Discover Day: Find out about being a university student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University with the open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the Langley campus. Take a tour, attend a mock class and more. KPU Tech campus event is Feb. 21.

• Love and How We Say It: LifeApp presentation is 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle Rd. Free admission. Tickets at lifeapp.ca.

Sunday, Feb. 16

• Concerts Cafe Classico: Jose Franch-Ballester, clarinet, and pianist Scott Meek are at the Rose Gellert Hall on Feb. 16. Refreshments at 2:30 p.m. with the concert at 3:30 p.m. Tickets: langleymusic.com or 604-534-2848.

• Gone Country Battle of the Bands: Cancer fundraiser features judges Karen Lee Batten, Jojo Mason and Dave Hartney. Five bands competing on Feb. 16 at Gabby’s Country Cabaret. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets: $19. Info: twinscancerfundraising.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

• Jazz in the Vines: Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival launch of new music and wine series is 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Rail & River Bistro. RSVP by Feb. 14 through eventbrite.ca.

Thursday, Feb. 20

• Ceilidh: Monthly Martime style music parties are 7 to 9:45 p.m. in St. Andrew’s Church Hall. Enjoy live music and a traditional lunch (biscuits, jam, coffee and tea). Performers wanted. Info: Jack Williamson, 604-888-7925 or jackwilliamson@telus.net. Dates: Feb. 20.

Friday, Feb. 21

• Dessert fundraiser: Hope for Women Pregnancy Centre event features desserts, stories, and music by Crescent Sky starting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Southridge Fellowship Church, 22756 48th Ave. Info: www.hopeforwomen.ca/events.

Saturday, Feb. 22

• Al Forman performs at the Fort Pub & Grill, as part of the new Saturday Night Blues concert series. 8 to 11 p.m. No cover at 9273 Glover Rd.

Friday, Feb. 28

• Entertainers wanted: Performers can apply before Feb. 28 to Township to perform in Summer Festival Series (Thursday shows at an outdoor amphitheatre) or Canada Day in Fort Langley. Info: festivals@tol.ca or go to the Civic Facility, 20338 65th Ave.

Saturday, Feb. 29

• Brandon Isaak performs at the Fort Pub & Grill, as part of the new Saturday Night Blues concert series. 8 to 11 p.m. No cover at 9273 Glover Rd.

Libraries

Programs are free unless noted otherwise.

• Aldergrove Library, 26770 29th Ave., 604-856-6415

– Previously Loved Sale: Library and Langley Arts Council offer art, books and puzzles for sale 2 to 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 29. Donate items before the sale by Feb. 21 for art and Feb. 15 for books/puzzles.

– Blackout Poetry: Create poetry from recycled books at a unique library event. Stop in during regular hours on Feb. 23 to mark Freedom to Read Week.

– Have You Seen This Wizard?: Library green screen activity for Freedom to Read Week goes all day Feb. 24.w

• Brookswood Library, 20045 40th Ave., 604-534-7055

– Knit and Crochet Nights: For knitters and crocheters of all abilities and ages. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

• City of Langley Library, 20399 Douglas Cres., 604-514-2850

– Family Fun Photo Booth, use library’s green screen tech 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.

– Paws 4 Stories, children can read to therapy dogs 2 to 30 p.m. on Feb. 15. Register in advance.

– Babytime, Mondays, 2 to 2:30 p.m.

– Storytime, Thursdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

– LEGO Club, Mondays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

– Close Knit Langley, Tuesdays, 2:30 to 5 p.m.

– Scrabble Club, Wednesdays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

– Friends of the Library: 1 to 2 p.m. on Feb. 18.

– Titles and Tea Book Club: 2 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 18.

• Fort Langley Library, 9167 Glover Rd., 604-888-0722

• Muriel Arnason Library, #130 20338 65th Ave., 604-532-3590

– Babytime: Enjoy bounces, songs and rhymes with your baby. Ages birth to 18 months, drop in on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

– After SchoolAPALOOZA: Each Tuesday has brain challenging activities, board games, Sphero Maze, Magformers, Keva Planks. All ages, drop in from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

– Storytime, for ages two to six. Enjoy interactive songs, stories and rhymes. Mondays, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

– Valentine’s Storytime and Craft: Ages two to six can enjoy songs, stories and rhymes, and make a special craft on Feb. 10 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

– Pajama Storytime: Ages two to six can tuck in with a story followed by crafts. Kids can wear PJs and bring a favourite stuffie. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.

• Murrayville Library, 22071 48th Ave., 604-533-0339

– Classic card games: First session of six weeks of classic card games on Mondays is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 24. First session game is Cheat. Culminates in touranment.

– Collector Club: Meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month (except in July and August). Chat with other collectors of items new and old. Learn about community resources and more. Free.

– Tween Tuesday: For Grades 5 to 8. Learn about the FVRL Playground and other creative projects. From 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

– Art Club: Bring current art projects and supplies, and join other artists in a fun, supportive environment. Meets Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m.

– Adults jigsaw puzzle contest: Doors open at 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 23 with the contest starting at 1:30 p.m. sharp. Register a team of up to four by calling 604-533-0339. Limited spots. Children 12 or younger must be on a team with parent/caregiver. Light refreshments.

• Walnut Grove Library, 8889 Walnut Grove Dr., 604-882-0410

Honouring history

• Aldergrove Telephone Museum, 3190 271st St., 604-857-0555, www.telephonemuseum.ca

• B.C. Farm Museum, 9131 King St., 604-888-2273, www.bcfma.com

• Canadian Museum of Flight, 5333 216th St. hangar 3, 604-888-3992, www.canadianflight.org

• Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St., 604-888-3922. Register for events at recexpress.ca or phone.

– Built for the Future: Heritage Week session on cemeteries, their history, recreation and ecology. 1 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 8. $15. For 16 and older.

– Find Granny in the Archies: Heritage Week course is 1 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 15. $15. For 16 and older.

– Murrayville Heritage Tour: Heritage Week event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 18. Join historian Fred Pepin on a visit to the historic landmarks of the neighbourhood. Pick up available at W.C. Blair Recreation Centre or Langley Centennial Museum. $35 for 16 and older. Includes lunch.

– Photographs and Photography: Heritage Week lecture on the history of photography is 1 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 22. $15. For 16 and older.

– Fort Langley Walking Tour and Tea: Heritage Week event is 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 22. Museum curator Kobi Christian explores local lore and legend, historic buildings, and local people. Rain or shine (umbrellas available) $22. For 16 and older.

– Fort Langley Cemetery Tour: Heritage Week tour is 1:30 to 3 p.m. on March 1. Join author and historian Warren Sommer to learn about early settlers and the meanings behind cemetery art. meet at St. Andrew’s Church gate. $15. For ages 16 and older.

• Fort Langley National Historic Site 23433 Mavis Ave., 604-513-4777

– Family Day: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 17, enjoy 1840’s era activities, including barrel making, blacksmithing, calligraphy, and more.

• Heritage CN Station: See the 1915 station, the heritage gardens, and vintage rail cars from noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Info: www.langleyheritage.ca. Volunteers needed Saturday and Sunday.

• Langley Memorial Hospital Museum: in Michaud House, 5202 204th St.

• Surrey Museum 17710 56A Ave., 604-592-6956 surrey.ca/heritage

Out and about

• Brookswood Senior Centre, 19899 36th Ave., offers lots of activities:

– Square and Round Dancing, Tuesday (plus) 7 to 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday (beginner/mainstream) 7 to 9:30 p.m. (September to May)

– Beginner line dancing, Thursday 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

– Beginner Plus, Thursday, 2:45 to 4 p.m.

– Intermediate line dancing, Thursday 4 to 5:45 p.m.

– Synergy advanced line dancing, Sunday, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m., and Thursday, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. High improver intermediate class, Thursday 8 to 10 p.m.

• Surrey Square Wheelers: Wednesday: beginner/mainstream level 7 p.m. $5 and $6 for guests. At the Brookswood Seniors Centre, 19899 36th Ave. Info: mwilson.ssw@gmail.com, 604-534-0863 or 604-916-0653, surrey.squaredance.bc.ca.

Mondays

• Langley Garden Club: Regular meetings are the second Monday each month at the United Churches of Langley (formerly Sharon United), 216th Street and 48th Avenue at 7 p.m. with parlor show, speaker and refreshments. Drop-ins are welcome. Info: langleygardenclub.com.

• Port Kells Art Club: Offers classes. All levels of experience welcome. In oils and acrylics. Annual membership: $30. The club holds two art shows annually. Meets September to June at 20701 Fraser Hwy. Info: Susan Black, 604-592-2357 or susan.black@shaw.ca.

• Fraser Valley Symphony: Positions available (violin, viola, and string bass), but other interested musicians are invited to inquire. Grade 8 RCM or equivalent required. Rehearsals are Monday 7:15 p.m. at Abbotsford Traditional School. Info: lindsaymellor@hotmail.com.

• Langley Concert Band accepts new members (teens and adults) with at least one year of musical experience and meets Mondays 7-9 p.m. in the R.E. Mountain Secondary band room, 7755 202A St. Info: thelangleyconcertband@gmail.com or 604-513-8927. All instruments welcome. Musicians must have a minimum one year playing their instrument and a love of music.

• Senior Opus Singers: No experience is necessary. Group performs at retirement facilities and familiar tunes from days gone by. Rehearsals are Monday afternoons at the Renaissance Retirement Resort, 6676 203rd St., from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Info: senioropussingers@gmail.com.

Tuesdays

• Scottish Country Dancing: The first lesson is free. Check out the lively dancing. No partner necessary. Beginners welcome. The group meets Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. in the Fort Langley Community Hall. $5. No experience needed and no partner required. Info: Louise 604 987 3792, mlmurphy@telus.net or lonotera@shaw.ca.

Wednesdays

• Creative Compass Society: Open mike events every second Wednesday at Maria’s Gelato, Fort Langley. Music starts at 3 to 7 p.m. Myles of Smiles is dedicated to musician Myles Seib who died of a brain tumour at 29. Performers wanted for upcoming events. Info: @creativecompasssociety.

• Langley Community Chorus: Join the 80-voice choir that rehearses Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. The chorus is seeking male tenors. Info: membership@langleychorus.org.

• South Fraser Pipes and Drums: The group meets Wednesdays 7 to 9 p.m. at Coghlan Hall. Potential members welcome. Info: Nancy, 604-782-9975.

• Music@Midweek: Free concerts are at noon in the Langley auditorium of Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

• Langley Quilters’ Guild: Members meet on the fourth Wednesday, except in December, at the George Preston Recreation Centre. The day meeting is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The evening meeting is 7:15 to 9 p.m. Info: Kim, 778-840-0322, or www.langleyquiltersguild.com.

• Langley Camera Club: Meets 7 p.m. at Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd., on 2nd, 3rd and 4th Wed. of each month. All levels of photographers and newcomers welcome. Info: 604-532-9212.

• Opus One Women’s Choir: Accepting new members. No audition or experience required, only the love of singing! New members accepted September and January. Rehearsals are every Wednesday at R.E. Mountain Secondary School band room. 7:15-9:15 p.m. Info: opusonewomenschoir@gmail.com.

Thursdays

• Square dancing: Adult beginner classes are at the Brookswood Seniors’ Centre, 19899 36th Ave., 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Info.: 604-838-8821, jamonce@shaw.ca or www.surrey.squaredance.bc.ca.

• Langley Writers’ Guild: Meets 10 a.m.-noon on the first, second, and fourth Thursdays of the month at St. Joseph’s Hall, 20676 Fraser Hwy. All genres. Meets September to June. The group will consider one evening meeting per month if there is interest. Info: Deanna, 604-530-0951.

• Central Valley Community Pipe Band: The band is accepting new pipers and drummers of all levels. Meets Wednesday evenings at Coghlan Community Hall. An 8-week beginners’ program will be offered in the new year. Contact Nancy Gleeson (nancygleeson@gmail.com or 604-782-9975).

• Men’s a cappella group: New members welcome to the group that meets Thursdays, 7-10 p.m. at 20525 72nd Ave. Info: Gord, 604-530-4795.

• South Fraser Community Band – Intermediate band looking for new members (Surrey-White Rock-Langley-Aldergrove-Abbotsford). Meet in the music room of Elgin Park Secondary School, 13484 24th Ave., Surrey. Rehearsals are from 7:45 to 9:45 p.m. Info: President Bob Butula at 604-502-0456.

Fridays

• Partners Bridge – Every Friday except the second Friday of each month, at 7 p.m. at Aldergrove’s OAP Hall. Cost is $2.

Saturdays

Old-time dances: OAP hall, 3015 273rd St., has Saturday dances from 1 to 4 p.m. $6, includes snacks and tea/coffee.

Sundays

• Guys ‘N Gals Square Dance Club – Dance classes every Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the OAP Hall, 3015 273rd St. The first three classes are free to new dancers, $7 at the door.

• Open mike: Artful Dodger Pub, 2364 200th St., has four-hour open mike with a pro host/sound tech starting at 6 p.m. All ages until 9 p.m.

Aldergrove Star