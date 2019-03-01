Langley Advance Arts Calendar: March 1, 2019 edition

The Advance Times will put community events in Wednesdays print edition and arts events in Friday's.

Sunday, March 3

• Cemetery tour: Historian Warren Summer guides participants through the Fort Langley Cemetery starting at 1 p.m. Register in advance at recexpress.ca. For ages 16 and older. Part of Heritage Week. Info: tol.ca.

Tuesday, March 5

• Old-time dance: Surrey Fiddlers host a dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. in the Don Christian Recreation Centre, 6220 184th St. $4 per person. Info: 604-576-1066.

Friday, March 8

• Night at the Races: Langley Care Foundation event at FraserDowns Racetrack. Doors open at 6 p.m. There’s draws, giveaways, food and more. Foundation supports the elderly in. Langley, Cloverdale, Aldergrove and Surrey. Tickets at 604-532-4207 or langleylodge.org.

• KPU Music Faculty Showcase: Faculty members Paolo Bortolussi (flute), Tom Shorthouse (trumpet), Daniel Tones (percussion), Meijane Quong & Jane Hayes (pianos), the Borealis String Quartet with guests Francois Houle (clarinet) and Dylan Palmer (VSO principal double bass) perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Langley campus auditorium. Tickets available at advance at brownpapertickets (event 3593547) or at the door (Adults: $20. Seniors and students: $15. Children: $10).

March 8, 9, 10

• West Fine Art Show spring edition: 7 to 9 p.m. on March 9, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 9, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 10 in Yorkson Creek Middle School, 20686 84th Ave. Featuring 21 award winning artists in various media, an emerging young artists display a kids art interactive centre, and more. Free admission. Artists on scene. Partial proceeds go to the Langley School District Foundation in support of youth homelessness initiatives.

Mondays

• Langley Garden Club: Regular meetings are the second Monday each month at the United Churches of Langley (formerly Sharon United), 216th Street and 48th Avenue at 7 p.m. with parlour show, speaker and refreshments. Drop-ins welcome. Info: langleygardenclub.com.

• Port Kells Art Club: Offers classes. All experience levels welcome. In oils and acrylics. Annual membership: $30. The club holds two art shows annually. Meets September to June at 20701 Fraser Hwy. Info: Susan Black, 604-592-2357 or susan.black@shaw.ca.

Wednesdays

• Open mic: Creative Compass Society hosts open mike events every second Wednesday at Maria’s Gelato, Fort Langley. Music starts at 7 p.m. Myles of Smiles is dedicated to musician Myles Seib who died of a brain tumour at 29. Performers wanted for upcoming events. Info: www.creative-compass.com.

Thursdays

• Square dancing: Adult beginner classes are at the Brookswood Seniors’ Centre, 19899 36th Ave., 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Info.: 604-838-8821, jamonce@shaw.ca or www.surrey.squaredance.bc.ca.

• Langley Writers’ Guild: The group meets on the first, second and fourth Thursdays of the month at St. Joseph’s Hall, 20676 Fraser Hwy. All genres. Meets September to June. The group will consider one evening meeting per month if there is interest. Info: Deanna, 604-530-0951.

• Central Valley Community Pipe Band: The band is accepting new pipers and drummers of all levels. Meets Wednesday evenings at Coghlan Community Hall. Contact Nancy Gleeson (nancygleeson@gmail.com or 604-782-9975).

• Men’s a cappella group: New members welcome to the group that meets Thursdays, 7-10 p.m. at 20525 72nd Ave. Info: Gord, 604-530-4795.

Saturdays

• Guys’n’Gals Square Dance Club: Try modern western square dance for free for the first three dances. The club meets September through June at the Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 273rd St., on Sundays 1-4 p.m. Info: Wendy, 778-878-4244.

Ongoing

• Endgame: Aldergrove Community Secondary’s production of the Samuel Beckett play is Feb. 27 to March 1 and March 6 to 8. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets: $5 at the office or Debbie, 604-856-2521.

