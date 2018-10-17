Langley actors up for challenge of period romance

Two TWU students learn how much they have in common with each other and their characters.

One of the actors in the upcoming TWU production says that although the play dates back nearly 300 years, it remains relevant in 2018. In the same way that disguises are used to mask identity in this play, social media can be used to hide someone’s true identity in today’s society. (Trinity Western University/Special to the Langley Advance)

Ten years apart in age, Jennifer Manchur and Alexandria Bay have both realized how similar they are to one another, their fellow cast mates, as well as the characters they’re bringing to life next week on the Trinity Western University stage.

Manchur and Bay are both performing in the TWU theatre department’s showing of The Game of Love and Chance, and both are drawn to the challenges their characters have served up for them.

Both women auditioned for the role of Lisette, but 21-year-old Bay was cast.

Initially, she was motivated to try out “because after reading the script, I grew up liking to her playfulness. I’ve played more serious roles, or kind and soft roles. After reading Lisette’s character, I could see she was different from the other roles I have played and I wanted that challenge; to be physically engaging, big and bright, but also real and relatable. I loved her carefree spirit and resilient personality,” Bay told the Langley Advance.

“I think the biggest similarity between Lisette and I are our playful spirits. I love to be silly,” she added.

Manchur too was drawn to the whimsical nature of this lead character, Lisette, but auditioned for two roles – knowing either would challenge her professionally, despite all her years of work on and off stage in theatre.

“I originally auditioned for Lisette and Madam Orgonia, because Lisette is very fun and Madam Orgonia is like this strong authoritative matriarch.”

She was cast as Organia.

“Both of [the characters] are so opposite, and I felt like both would have been a challenge. I love that I get to explore playing this scheming, loving, matriarch,” Manchur explained.

She added with a chuckle: “It’s making me prefect my ‘mom voice,’ which is hilarious seeing that I don’t have kids.”

Furthermore, the 31-year-old woman – who is currently into her second year of a bachelors of fine arts (with a major in acting) – admitted to being drawn to this play because it’s a period piece, set in France in the 1730s.

“I love historical dramas and plays, and it’s something I very much wanted to be part of,” Manchur said, adding with further giggles that wearing a corset proved more comfortable than people think.

“It is. It improves your posture, gives you great support, and shapes your body really nicely.”

Both women are Walnut Grove residents, and they have shared their passion for theatre since a young age.

Both share a deep-rooted desire to make theatre and acting their life’s work, and are studying acting at TWU.

Manchur currently works two jobs, as a part-time Starbucks barista and technical assistant in the TWU costume shop, while wrapping up her studies at the faith-based university.

Meanwhile, to pay the bills, Bay works as a kickboxing trainer at a gym called 9Round.

But the pair shares a quest to be immersed in the entertainment business, Bay also trying her hand at behind-the-stage work, some independent film, and even swing dance while Manchur has diversified her skill set by working in the costume end of the industry, receiving voice lessons, taking dance classes, and dabbling in play and novel writing.

“My life is very, very full – but besides being tired and seeing my family and friends rarely – I love everything I am doing,” she said. “Theatre is more than hobby right now. It is my full commitment.”

A theatre troupe – a family

Despite some serious and poignant moments during the lead up to next week’s debut, Game has had the cast and crew in stitches of laughter and moments of sobbing together – working closely more than 25 hours a week.

“There’s just a lot of laughter and community within our cast and crew, and it’s the best,” said Manchur.

In fact, it’s brought them together like a family, she elaborated – Bay quick to concur.

“The most rewarding thing is how well the cast has bonded over the course of these two months. We are a family. We give each other energy when the other is feeling drained, and we laugh together, cry together, and pray together,” said Bay.

“The most rewarding from this production is the family that I have gained.”

Period piece modernized

The script for The Game of Love and Chance is based on an English translation of the French play developed by the cast and crew who have, for this production, combined the original story with new elements in music, set, and costumes.

Game is a play about an arranged marriage that takes a fun turn when the betrothed take matters into their own hands?

This classic and endearing romantic comedy delivers a lot of laughs and touches on universal concepts of class, identity, and love, said director Kate Muchmore Woo, the theatre department chair and assistant professor at TWU.

“…it shows what happens when romantic love and mistaken identity intertwine. It’s about young people falling in love, and all the joy and suffering that comes with that,” Muchmore Woo added.

“Audiences can expect sumptuous costumes, fun lighting and even some pantomime pieces woven into the fabric of the show to pay homage to the Commedia dell’arte theatre style of its day. There is definitely a lot of fun to be had!”

Again, Bay concurred.

“The Game of Love and Chance is set in the 1700s with a modern flare… You will feel like you are in a different world but still feel like you can relate to the chaos of the show,” Bay explained, anxious for the curtain to go up on this latest production.

“Sometimes you need a night a laughter, and this is just that,” she concluded.

Game starts Tuesday, Oct. 23 and runs through until Nov. 3. Then, TWU’s next theatre production, starting Nov. 20, is Upside-Down Christmas directed by theatre prof Angela Konrad.

All productions take place in the Freedom Hall, Robert N. Thompson building at Trinity Western University, 7600 Glover Rd. Tickets are available online, or call the box office at 604-513-2188.

Season tickets are also available online until Oct. 29 at www.twu.ca/season-tickets.