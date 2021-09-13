Lalonde’s style is energized, expressive, dynamic

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery presents “Land in Transition,” a solo exhibition by local artist Sharon Lalonde.

The exhibition runs from Sept. 16 to Oct. 9.

Since moving to the Comox Valley in 2012, Lalonde has immersed herself in a style of painting that is energized, expressive and dynamic. The paintings, created with acrylics, collage and a variety of mark-making tools, are generally representational, inspired by the challenge of representing the energy of light, movement and life of the images she paints. West Coast landscapes offer infinite possibilities as the light, colour and energy change constantly.

Recently, Lalonde’s work has moved toward abstraction with a focus on creating landscape paintings that evoke emotion. Concern with “transition” can refer to the dynamic nature of light, shade and colour in the surroundings. It can also refer to transition from land to water and the challenge of capturing the interaction between them. There is also the transition that occurs with human influence.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Ave. in Comox. The gallery is currently open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. with COVID protocols in place. Signage for direction and spacing is installed and hand sanitizer is available at the door. Gallery capacity is limited.

For more information about the gallery or to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com

Comox Valley Record