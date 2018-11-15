Laketown Ranch donates close to $3,000 to the Cowichan Symphony Society

The money is a great boost to thegroup that is trying to keep symphony concerts happening

Grateful directors, from left, Dr. Peter Leckie, chair of Symphony Society, Jan Grootwassink and Ted Rhodes, former chair, show off a large cheque for $2,787.50, received from Laketown Ranch. (Submitted)

Symphony lovers who attended the reception before the Nov. 4 performance of the Victoria Symphony Orchestra at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre in Duncan got some good news, according to Kathryn Swan.

“They were happy to learn that the Cowichan Symphony Society has received a welcome donation from Sunfest producers, the Laketown Ranch Benevolent Society,” she said.

Each year, the Benevolent Society decides which Valley organization will receive a financial boost. This year it was the hard-pressed Symphony Society, who have been struggling for years to provide concerts in spite of an aging audience that doesn’t get out as much as it used to.

Grateful directors Dr. Peter Leckie, chair of symphony society, Jan Grootwassink and Ted Rhodes, former chair, were thrilled to accept the big cheque.