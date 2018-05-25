Lakeside stage will rock on Canada Day

Sicamous is bringing all-star musical talent to the beach park to celebrate Canada Day this year.

The free show at the beach park will feature local act Shoeswap, reggae-influenced trio The Steadies, Donnie McDougall of The Guess Who fame and Vancouver-based peddlers of musical pandemonium Five Alarm Funk.

Unlike previous years where bands have performed on a barge floating outside the swimming area, this year’s show will take place on dry land.

The evening will be capped off with a fireworks display over Shuswap Lake.

“We’re really excited to shift the focus on to music because music really speaks to everybody,” said District of Sicamous recreation and events manager Jamie Sherlock.

Sherlock said the budget for the event is similar to what it was last year, but they are doing more with the money thanks to the expertise and connections of event-coordinator John Price.

Before the bands take the stage and the sun goes down there will be a full day of family festivities on Main Street

The annual road hockey tournament begins at 8 a.m. with teams from as far away as Calgary and West Kelowna already registered. Registration for the tournament is open; the fee is $25 per team.

Other daytime activities include a foam pit put on by the fire department, a fun zone with inflatables, face painting and a DJ.

Sherlock said organizers really wanted to focus on keeping Canada Day a family event with something for everyone.

