Lakeside holiday lights and Santa all part of Cultus Lake Christmas

Festively wrapped trees light the path along a row of houses and cabins at Main Beach in Cultus Lake in 2016. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

It’s time to celebrate the holiday season at Cultus Lake Park.

Main Beach will come to life next weekend during Cultus Lake Christmas, a family-friendly celebration of the holiday season Nov. 29 and 30.

A favourite with locals and visitors alike, Cultus Lake Christmas offers big fun for everyone. Along with the lighting of the trees in the park, which is a spectacular visual experience with thousands of lights on each tree, there’s a visit from Santa Claus, a bonfire with marshmallows, hot chocolate and hot cider, an artisan gift market, food for purchase and parking by donation.

“Cultus Lake Park is beautiful during the fall and winter seasons. Cultus Lake Christmas allows us to show that off by inviting families from the local community, Fraser Valley and visitors from all over the world to come out and celebrate the holiday season with us,” Cultus Lake Park Board chair Joe Lamb said.

“Cultus Lake Park is a special place. Our community is welcoming, inclusive and always ready for family fun. We’re looking forward to seeing Santa, the lighting of the trees, and hosting another great event.”

Cultus Lake Christmas is Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.