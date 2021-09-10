Lake Country Artwalk 2021 heads outdoors this weekend

Lake Country Artwalk 2021 presents Taking it Outdoors, inviting the public to view artists creating, displaying and selling their work at 12 outdoor sites around town Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Lake Country Artwalk photo)

The Lake Country Artwalk festival is a no-go for the second year in a row, but organizers have once again found a way around COVID-19 restrictions by taking advantage of the outdoors.

This Saturday (Sept. 11) Artwalk 2021 presents Taking it Outside, a plein air experience that will see groups of artists set up at 12 sites around the district, with the public invited to take a gander.

Plein air, French for ‘outdoors,’ involves painting or creating while working outside. A total of 38 artists will use urban or natural surroundings as the subject of their artwork to paint, draw, sculpt, stitch or create with whatever medium they choose.

It’s also a chance for artists to sell their works at a time when public health restrictions are imposed on indoor galleries.

The self-guided tour is free to attend, and members of the public can find a map of the 12 sites here. The sites touch George Elliot School, Gatzke’s Market, the Lake Country Art Gallery and more. Attendees can print out the map and, after hitting all 12 locations, drop it off at any site for chance to win one of three certificates, which can be redeemed for an art purchase.

“Each site offers a unique location to enjoy the sights and amenities, including wineries, parks and galleries. You might also like to do a little wine tasting or select a great venue for lunch,” Artwalk organizers said in a press release.

The one-day-only event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Proof of vaccinations needed for these upcoming Vernon performances

READ MORE: Virtual Taiwanese film festival coming to the Okanagan

Brendan Shykora

Lake Country Calendar