Laff with female comics on International Women’s Day in Chilliwack

Get ready for another incredible night of sizzling, fast-paced humour and wit as I Am Woman! Hear Me Laff! returns to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in celebration of International Women’s Day with award winning headliner Martha Chaves.
On March 8, a sidesplitting lineup of comediennes is coming together to celebrate the things that makes women so special and they are nothing short of witty, wacky, and womanly.
A veteran of Montreal’s Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, and other major comedy festivals in Canada, the United States and Latin America, Chaves is the night’s headlining comic.
Her straightforward style is infectious and her natural ability to relate to audience members has made this Nicaragua-born Canadian comedian a very popular headliner. She has had two nationally televised stand-up comedy specials: Comics! on CBC and There’s Something About Martha on CTV and The Comedy Network, and she frequently performs on CBC Radio’s The Debaters, Because News and Laugh Out Loud. Chaves has been honing her craft for over 20 years resulting in a captivating stage presence that will have you in stitches as she tackles subjects ranging from Rob Ford to the very Canadian custom of indoor shoes.
“Standup has been a home for me. My identity is intrinsically etched to Canadian comedy,” says Chaves. “One of my proudest achievements is to have become a refugee by myself, become Canadian by myself, to have supported myself all of those years, and to be a Canadian comic of Nicaraguan origins.”
Other comics joining her will be Christine Lippa, Alison Ogilvie, Melanie Rose.
I Am Woman! Hear Me Laff! is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 for adults, $29 for seniors and $27 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).