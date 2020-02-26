‘Laff’ on International Women’s Day with a lineup of female comedians in Chilliwack

Veteran funny woman, Susan Rice, is the headlining comic in I Am Woman! Hear Me Laff! on March 8 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Submitted)

People in Chilliwack can continue the tradition of celebrating International Women’s Day in the funniest way possible on March 8.

Live comedy show I Am Woman! Hear Me Laff! returns to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with award-winning headliner Susan Rice.

This sidesplitting lineup of funny ladies coming together to celebrate all the things that make women special will have you roaring in your seats through female empowerment, support and, best of all, laughter.

Veteran funny woman, Susan Rice is the night’s headlining comic. Her straightforward style is infectious and her natural ability to relate to audience members by bringing her everyday experiences to comedic life sets her apart from many others.

“I believe that laughing and coming together as women for a night of celebration helps put light in our souls. It gives us a common experience and solidifies the true power that women bring to the table in every instance,” Rice said. “Laughter makes us powerful leaders and shows those who doubt us that we know the difference between selfishness and solidarity. Oh, and we rarely hit on the waitstaff and have been known to bus our own dinner plates.”

Hilarious, familiar and clean, Rice learned from headliners on the road; comics like Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Hicks, Sam Kinnison and Paula Poundstone. She has been honing her craft for more than 36 years, resulting in a captivating stage presence that will have you in stitches as she shares her quirky sense of humour.

Nic Enright-Morin, comedian and writer known for her good-natured, no-nonsense comedy style, turns host as she starts the night off as the emcee. Well known on the Canadian comedy scene for her quick-witted observations of everyday life, Enright-Morin is like a shot of moonshine: strong, sharp and will probably have you gasping.

After being warmed up for a night of laughter, opening act South African Helen Schneiderman will take to the stage with an honest commentary that draws from her varied life experiences and trips around the globe. She’s not afraid to share — the good, the bad and the ugly — and audiences love her sincere and relatable style.

Next up will be funny woman Molly Wilson, who is a dynamic actress, singer, songwriter and entertainer right from Chilliwack. Molly has kept busy by performing her show, Molly’s Comedy Cabaret, at various venues around the Lower Mainland as well as performing in Florida and New York, and she’s looking forward to performing with this fantastic lineup of comediennes in her hometown.

READ MORE: Molly’s Comedy Cabaret inspires young performers

“I’m really excited to work with all these wonderful gals and I am so glad I have had the longevity in this business to see the change in attitude toward funny women,” Rice said. “When I was starting out, if you were on a show it was because someone had shamed the booker and said, ‘How come it’s always men on the bill?’ We had to work harder, we had to be more consistent, and we rapidly learned that a comedy club is our place of business, and needed to be treated as such. Women in this business had more to lose if we lost track of ourselves. What drove us (in my opinion) is the healing sound of laughter.”

“In these dark days before spring, I know that Chilliwack is ready for a lot of laughs and some good healing feminine energy,” she said.

Celebrate International Women’s Day with these seriously funny women.

I Am Woman! Hear Me Laff! is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 and $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

NOTE: Adult material and situations – may not be appropriate for all audiences.

