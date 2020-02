On Feb. 8, 7 p.m., the Fanny Bay Hall sees the return of the Lafayette String Quartet.

On Feb. 8, 7 p.m., the Fanny Bay Hall sees the return of the Lafayette String Quartet.

These musicians became faculty members of the University of Victoria in 1991 and have been together since 1986 and the quartet still comprises its four original members.

This will be a great performance with world-class musicians.

Tickets are available at Laughing Oyster Books, Courtenay; Weinberg’s Good Food, Buckley Bay; Salish Sea Market, Bowser. Cost is $20 in advance, $25 at the door.