Ladysmith Waterfront Gallery hosts juried hat show

An incredible one of a kind hat show featuring toques, beanies and caps created by Vancouver Island, Gulf Island and Vancouver fiber artists opens at the Ladysmith Waterfront Gallery next week.

An incredible one of a kind hat show featuring toques, beanies and caps created by Vancouver Island, Gulf Island and Vancouver fiber artists opens at the Ladysmith Waterfront Gallery next week.

And who doesn’t need a bit of extra warmth on their noggin at this time of year.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Hats off to the West Coast opening on Monday, Nov. 26 at 2 pm. Prizes will be awarded during the ceremony for those who entered the juried part of the exhibition.

“Hats, toques, beanies or caps have through the centuries been knitted, crocheted, felted, woven, sewed and fashioned in some way from wool, fiber, fabric, straw, grass, wire or whatever was available,” said Ladysmith Arts Council president Kathy Holmes.

“Here on Vancouver Island, hats are needed in all seasons to protect against storms, cold, sun and as a fashion statement. It is one of the few garments that a person can develop a serious attachment to.”

Hats off to the West Coast! is an event to celebrate the hat, from the humble knitted cap to the piece of wearable art! The event includes a Fine Art Juried Show as well as a Hat Market just in time for the holidays.

“We hope that this event will not only be a first for Vancouver Island but become a regular event. There is certainly an interest and we have so far had entries from all over the island as well as from Vancouver. It is set up to be a unique event,” Holmes said.

Selection for the juried part of the show was based on artistic excellence, creativity, originality, innovation and mastery of the medium.

Included in the hat market are lovely wide brimmed hats in cotton or silk for ladies and little ones, each uniquely painted by one of our artists. They will be for sale as a fundraiser for the Arts Council of Ladysmith and District.

Hats off to the West Coast runs from Nov. 26 – 28th at the gallery from 11 am – 4 pm daily.

For inquiries please email info@ladysmithwaterfrontgallery.com