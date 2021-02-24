Ladysmith storyteller Rachel Dunstan Muller launches pair of podcasts

Hintertales: Stories from the Margins of History and Sticks and Stones and Stories are available now

Ladysmith storyteller, Rachel Dunstan Muller, has launched a pair of podcasts aimed at both adults and young children.

Hintertales: Stories from the Margins of History features true stories of ordinary people caught up in extraordinary circumstances. New episodes come out every other Friday. Sticks and Stones and Stories comes out weekly, and features fun, original stories for preschoolers and young school-aged kids.

“I wanted to be able to tell stories to people who enjoy good storytelling, and who like history with Hintertales. I also have three grandchildren, and I like to be silly and have fun with them, so that was the incentive for Sticks and Stones and Stories,” Muller said.

Muller created the podcasts during the pandemic. In normal times, Muller travels across North America and performs as an oral storyteller. She was actually in Washington, DC, when COVID-19 lock downs swept across the continent. From the point onward, it was clear to her that she would need to find a new medium to connect with people.

“I’ve been sharing stories at Zoom events over the past year,” said Muller. “But my calendar certainly isn’t as full as it used to be. COVID gave me the time and incentive to explore a new art form: podcasting.”

Both of Muller’s podcasts are available from major apps like Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or through links from her website at racheldunstanmuller.com.

