Ladysmith Secondary School improv team hosts livestream performance

Ladysmith Secondary School students from the Ladysmith Parallel Players are hosting an online improv show on March 4, and March 5. The shows will be livestreamed from the improv groups YouTube channel: LADS Improv.

LSS student Ally Segreto said that the improv group wanted to find a way to entertain the community in a safe and accessible way.

“We’ve worked really hard to make the shows as normal as possible with the help of our technicians who have done an amazing job of getting the livestream working,” she said.

There are four teams of improvisers this year: three senior teams, and one junior team. Improvisers will act out scenes, play improv games, and break into musical cameos — just like shows in previous years.

Typically, the audience can give topics to the improvisers to act out. Although there will be no live audience for the performances, viewers can comment on the YouTube live, and emcees will read out to the comments to the improvisers.

“It feels incredible that we’ve been able to put this together,” Segreto said. “I honestly don’t think we could have done it without our younger improvisers who are incredibly committed.”

“We’re able to do something that gets people excited, and it’s paying off because we’re going to put on this great show.”

Virtual doors open at 6:45 p.m., and the shows begin at 7 p.m., anyone with the link can view the performances. The livestreams will remain up for a period of time after the perfomances.

Ladysmith Chronicle