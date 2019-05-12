Ladysmith Little Theatre pulls Stones from its pocket again

Mort Paul and Torry Clark rehearse a scene from Stones In His Pockets at Ladysmith Little Theatre. (Ladysmith Little Theatre photo)

Regrets about missing Ladysmith Little Theatre’s Stones In His Pockets the first time?

Loved it and ready for a second helping.

The theatre aims to please this May with a remount of its popular August, 2015 rendering of the hit play by Marie Jones.

Stones In His Pockets takes you to a small rural town in Ireland where townspeople have been hired as extras in a Hollywood film.

It centres around two of them, Charlie Conlon and Jake Quinn. Charlie has aspirations to get his script made into a movie. Jake has recently returned from New York and is mesmerized, along with everyone else, by the famous, beautiful American star of the movie, Caroline who fails to conquer an Irish accent.

Much of the comedy is derived from the efforts of the production crew to create the proper “Irish feel” and the cast of two who perform all 15 characters (men and women), often switching gender and voice with swift dexterity.

Under the direction of Ellen Paul, Ladysmith Little Theatre stalwarts Mort Paul and Torry Clark aim to bring these characters to life in hilarious split second-timing.

The theatre is staging a dozen performances of the show (which has a coarse language warning) between Thursday, May 23 and Sunday, June 9. Tickets are $20 or less. Make your reservations online at www.ladysmiththeatre.com

Call the box office at 250-924-0658 Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 1 and 3 p.m.