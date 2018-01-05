Ladysmith Art Gallery’s 2018 debut show Winter Scenes opens Saturday

The first art show of the New Year opens on Saturday where you can celebrate the snowy season in the warmth of the Ladysmith Waterfront Gallery & Arts Centre.

Winter Scenes is sponsored by Ladysmith Health Foods Store and features a gala on Saturday at 7 p.m. with guest speaker Johnny Maynard Jr.

The Coast Salish artist and Chemainus resident is primarily self taught and is an accomplished graphic designer in addition to the work he’s done in creating jewellery as well as many wood carvings.

Among his accomplishment is a 8-ft. by 3-ft. sculpture of a salmon that was donated to the former World Trade Centre site in New York to honour those who died in the 9/11 tragedy.

The public is invited for refreshments and to view the show, which features artists’ interpretation of the snowy season.

Winter Scenes runs until Jan. 24 and the gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FB