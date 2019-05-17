L.V. Rogers grads shine spotlight on talent at annual fundraiser

Submitted

While graduation is just around the corner, the students of L.V. Rogers are first inviting the community to another important event — the Annual Talent Show.

The Grad Talent Show is set for Tuesday, May 28. The students will showcase a wide range of arts including music, dance and theatre in a two-hour event that is sure to entertain and impress.

“We have so many artistically gifted students at our school,” says parent co-ordinator Danielle Corbin. “It is an honour for these students to perform for the community that was essential in developing their passions and skills.” This year’s show will feature nearly 20 acts with over 50 students performing.

This exciting evening is a local grad tradition that helps raise funds for the grad festivities, which will take place June 14 and 15. The weekend includes the Friday night cap-and-gown ceremony at the Nelson and District Community Complex followed by a busy Saturday that features the grand march at the complex, the cavalcade through Nelson’s downtown and the prom at the Prestige Lakeside Resort.

The LVR Grad Talent Show starts at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30) with tickets available from the Captiol Theatre Box Office (Tuesday to Friday 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.), online (capitoltheatre.ca), and at the door.