Kwalikum Secondary students shine at jazz festival

Kwalikum Senior Secondary students put on quite a performance at the recent Surrey Jazz Festival.

“KSS musicians… conducted themselves with dignity both on and off stage, and all performed to a very high standard,” said Dan Craven, senior jazz band director. “As an educator, my main goal is to have students take pride in the performance they offered their audience. Our musicians satisfied this to no end. Their love for the experience of making music together brought these wonderful people together in quite a profound way, that I can’t really express other than by offering my gratitude for the opportunity to be involved. It really is a privilege to know and to work with them all.”

Craven said the KSS senior jazz band qualified to perform at the festival showcase concert along with New West Secondary’s band.

“Our kids blew the roof off the Bell Centre for Performing Arts and walked offstage to a standing ovation,” he said. “They were judged Best Senior Band.”

Other results:

The KSS 9/10 Jazz Band earned and held one of two junior band showcase spots until the end of the last day. They were very close to the top in a field of 27 junior bands. The Grade 12 jazz combo earned Best Senior Combo.

“These students are known to top Canadian professionals, and most are already making musical connections in these circle,” said Craven. “This award is well deserved by Erin Plank, Blake Johansen, Riley Dibble, Mateo Jaeckel, Steve Carson, and Lachlan Craven.”

Best Junior Combo went to Sam David, Aiden Schalow, Matthew McDermand, Caelan Craven, Sierra Macart and Eric Handley.

“The future of KSS music is in good hands,” said Dan Craven.

Top individual awards were selected from across the entire festival population. Craven said “there are a lot of really strong kids at this festival, so these awards are particularly outstanding. Needless to say, my teaching partner Crystal-Anne Howell and I are incredibly proud of all the students on this trip.”

Best Senior Saxophone – Steve Carson

Best Senior Trombone – Mateo Jaeckel

Best Senior Trumpet – Lachlan Craven

Best Senior Piano – Nathan Zeweniuk

Best Senior Drummer – Riley Dibble

Best Senior Vocal Soloist – Lachlan Craven

Best Junior Saxophone – Aiden Schalow

$1,250 Cash Bursary – Nathan Zeweniuk

$1,250 Cash Bursary – Steve Carson

