KSS Grad Fashion Show, Dwyer and Whitaker Jazz and more

The Cantando Chamber Singers are performing April 14 at Knox — just one of many arts and entertainment events happening soon in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area. — Submitted by Ann Barber

Dwyer, Whitaker jazz

Jazz pianist/saxophonist Phil Dwyer and vocalist Melinda Whitaker are performing at Knox United Church (345 Pym St. in Parksville) on Friday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. They are available at Knox, Mulberry Bush bookstors in Qualicum Beach and Parksville, the Port Theatre Box Office and www.porttheatre.com/events.

­— Submitted by Beth Brown

Cantando choir

The Cantando Chamber Choir is performing a concert entitled Sweet Spring, which will feature a mostly a capella mix of music ranging from Mozart to Beatles ballads, gospel, jolk, jazz as well as some pop and show tunes. The concert takes place Saturday, April 14 at the Knox United Church Lounge (345 Pym St. Parksville) at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 at the door.

— Submitted by Ann Barber

Violinist on cello

Accomplished violinist Alexandra Lee will be performing on her cello at the McMillan Arts Centre for a performance called Song without Words on Sunday, April 15 at 3 p.m. Brought by the Vancouver Island Opera, Lee will be accompanied by pianist Sharron Wishart. Tickets are $20 at the door, or by calling 250-248-8185.

— Submitted by Hugh Sinnott

KSS Grad Fashion Show

The 2018 Kwalikum Secondary School Fashion Show takes place Thursday, April 19 at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. with a silent auction, draws and a concession to be included at the event.

Tickets are $10 and are sold at Pharmasave, Mulberry Bush Bookstore, Arbutus Emporium and Thalassa Restaurant, all in Qualicum Beach. All funds go towards the KSS Dry Grad.

— Submitted by Cathy Bridger

ECHO TICKETS contest

The NEWS has six pairs of tickets to give away to the ECHO Players Collected Stories production. Some contest entries may have been missed due to an email glitch.

The NEWS encourages all who are interested in entering the contest to email contest@pqbnews.com again with the relevant info.

Anyone still experiencing problems can email adam.kveton@pqbnews.com.

— The NEWS