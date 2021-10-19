Krystle Dos Santos and Locarno launch Music From The Edges of Canada Concert Series

The Tidemark Theatre will present, Music from the Edges of Canada: Krystle Dos Santos + Locarno on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Photo contributed

The Tidemark Theatre and Music from the Edges of Canada is thrilled to present, Krystle Dos Santos + Locarno at the Tidemark on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Music from the Edges of Canada is a national music series that showcases 22 artists featured in 11 live and virtual concerts from four theatres from the edges of Canada. The venue partners are the Imperial Theatre, Saint John, NB; Tidemark Theatre, Campbell River, BC; Northern Arts and Cultural Centre, NT and Yukon Arts Centre, Whitehorse, YT.

Krystle Dos Santos is an accomplished singer/songwriter and performer who grew up in Edmonton and her roots are Guyanese. Dos Santos released her debut, award winning album in 2008, her second highly sophisticated and elevated album in 2011 titled Fame Fatale and her most recent project BLOOM|BURN which awarded her the WCMA for R&B artist of the year in 2020.

From singing on stage with Stevie Wonder to performances in Dreamgirls (2013), Chelsea Hotel (2018), and on stages all around North America. With her original theatre productions BLAK, Hey Viola!, and a Motown School show for kids, Dos Santos brings her eclectic style, powerful vocal prowess and magnetic charm to every performance she delivers.

Locarno is the Latin project of JUNO Award-winning musician, Tom Landa. Like him, the music is equal parts Mexican and Canadian. Tom was born and raised in Mexico City and moved to Canada in his teens. In the mid-nineties, he formed the Folk Roots band, The Paperboys, who have been touring worldwide for over 20 years.

In 2006 he was awarded a Canada Council Grant to study traditional Mexican Music in Veracruz, Mexico. Landa spent his days learning the jarana (an 8 string guitar) and learning songs from the Son Jarocho repertoire. He joined forces with producer Joby Baker (Alex Cuba, Adonis Puentes, Cowboy Junkies) and trumpeter Miguelito Valdes (Omara Portuondo, Afro Cuban All Stars) who helped bring the album to life and in 2010 Locarno released ‘Una Mas Y Ya Nos Vamos’ The music was a mix of Son Jarocho inspired folk tunes with Afro-Cuban rhythms.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror and the BC Arts Council – the Tidemark Theatre will present, Music from the Edges of Canada: Krystle Dos Santos + Locarno on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Music from the Edges of Canada series passes includes all 11 concerts scheduled from October 2021 to March 2022. Get 48-hour access to each concert. And if you’re local, you can purchase tickets to be part of the live-in-theatre audience.

Single tickets for individual concerts are also available. In person tickets for members are $27, In person tickets for non members are $32 + live stream tickets are $22 (+ applicable taxes and fees) and can be purchased through the Tidemark Box Office (250.287.PINK) Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available anytime online via: tidemarktheatre.com

