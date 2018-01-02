Krush Dance recital captivates enthusiastic audience

Close to 100 dancers took part in the fall recital.

Members of Krush Dance after their matinee recital on December 16, with owner Kelly Mykyte at far right. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Some 100 dancers aged three and up took to the stage for the matinee performance of the Krush Dance fall recital on December 16.

It was standing room only in the auditorium at the Ashcroft HUB, as more than 300 people watched the dancers—as soloists, duos, and groups—demonstrate a variety of dance styles, including hip hop, jazz, lyrical, creative movement, and tap.

The music, costumes, and choreography were excellent, but the dancers were superb, and each number had the audience clapping and cheering enthusiastically. Krush Dance owner Kelly Mykyte praised all of them, calling them “superstars”.

Another session of dance classes, in all styles and for all ages, starts on January 8. Register by emailing krushdance@hotmail.com or calling (403) 391-1148.

