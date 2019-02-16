Kootenay Gallery announces 2019 lineup

The Kootenay Gallery of Art in Castlegar has another great lineup of exhibitions for the 2019 season with artists from near and far.

Many of these exhibitions have a focus on experiencing the art as well as viewing the art by way of walk-through installations and participatory art.

Beginning March 1, the season will open with Fata Morgana by Nelson’s Hildur Jonasson. It captures the mystery and illusion of Jonasson’s residency in Svalbard in the Arctic Circle.

The artwork explores arctic nature and our relationship to it. In the West Gallery, Helena Wadsley has created a grove of large maple tree drawings that visitors can wander through and view from four sides. Relative to Trees and Fata Morgana both run until April 13.

On April 18, Young Visions will open. In celebration of a year-long endeavour, the students and teachers from School District 20 are provided with the opportunity to exhibit their visual interpretations of life. This is a great opportunity to view our youth’s work and encourage them to make art an on-going part of their lives. The exhibition wraps up on May 25.

Following that, the Camera Club will mount their annual photo show and competition for the week of May 31 to June 6. It is always a popular community show.

In June, we celebrate Castlegar’s citizens with the Hidden Hero Project. Photographer Claire Dibble took portraits of nominees for everyday heroes in Castlegar. The exhibition will include an opening community celebration, portraits of 25 heroes, a full list of all the nominees and an opportunity to add to the list. In the West Gallery, Dibble is documenting her huge solo paddling expedition that will cover all 2,000 kilometres of the Columbia River between the source (near her home in Golden) to the sea (beyond Astoria, Ore.). These photos will be shown here and in a gallery in Hood River, Ore.

In the autumn, fibre artist Amanda McCavour will install Consumed by Clouds, a series of hanging neon-coloured fibre clouds. Viewers will be able to move around the embroidered environment through paths and even lie underneath the installation if they wish. In addition to McCavour’s installation, Castlegar’s own George Koochin is creating a monumental visual poem. Intrigued? All will be revealed on Sept. 6 at the Kootenay Gallery of Art.

The year wraps up with Christmas at the Gallery. This very popular exhibition and sale is a celebration of local and regional artists, craftspeople and collections.

The Kootenay Gallery of Art is located at 120 Heritage Way in Castlegar, across from the airport and next to the Doukhobor Discovery Centre. It is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.