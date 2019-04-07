Kaylee Davis, Gabi Bacica, and Libby Reimer act out a scene during rehearsals for Kootenay Christian Academy's production of 'Squeal'.

Kootenay Christian Academy set to debut drama production ‘Squeal’

The students at Kootenay Christian Academy are showcasing their dramatic chops with the production of a school play set to debut this week.

Colleen Morrison, a teacher with the academy, is directing the production, which is titled ‘Squeal’.

“It’s a silly, fun play about students that get trapped in a school play,” said Morrison. “We have lots of interesting characters, lots of laughs, lots of fun. It’s just a play that has lots of allusions from Shakespeare to Men in Black.”

There’s a bit of meta-drama happening, as KCA students from Grade 7-9 are themselves playing high-school students who are trapped in a school play and need to work together to find a way out.

“What it comes down to, is it’s really about characters and their pride and how our pride can lead us into difficult situations,” added Morrison.

Opening day is a matinee show for local schools on Wednesday, April 10, at 1 p.m. but anyone can also purchase tickets for that show as well.

Two evening performances are scheduled for Thursday, April 11 and Friday, April 12 starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online through the KCA website, at the school office, and at Beautiful Moments Christian bookstore.

