Kootenay Burlesque Festival returns to Nelson

Over 50 performers will hit the stage at the Capitol Theatre

The second annual Kootenay Burlesque Festival will run June 28 and 29 at the Capitol Theatre. Photo: Jon-Christian Ashby

Submitted

Local performer Vesper Valentine presents the second annual Kootenay Burlesque Festival on June 28 and 29 at the Capitol Theatre.

Over 50 of the finest local and international performers from across the globe are set to grace the stage along with headliners INGA, the reigning queen of burlesque from Seattle, Dinah Might from the United Kingdom, Champagne Sparkles and Betsy Bottom Dollar from Victoria, and Nelson’s own Judith Stein who is the Canadian Legend of Burlesque as recognized by the Burlesque Hall of Fame.

Join this two-night celebration of all things burlesque for a journey guaranteed to excite and delight you with an exquisite line-up of entertainment. With a different show each night you are sure to find something to tickle your fancy.

Friday, June 28: Dirty and Nerdy Revue

An evening of dark, dirty and nerdy numbers! This showcase features a variety of wild, weird and wonderfully wicked performances that includes burleque, drag, live music and flow artists.

Saturday, June 29: Sparkle and Sass Soiree

An evening of decadent sights and delights. This showcase is all about the glamour and the glitz. Enjoy an evening of entertainment guaranteed to stimulate all of your senses with a luscious line up of provocative performers.

The Kootenay Burlesque Festival is also committed to providing educational opportunities for local performing artists and is proud to present Burlesque and Beyond, a full day of workshops taught by headliners from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 at the Moving Centre, at 533A Baker St.

For class information, registration and to look at all the amazing artists in this year’s showcase, go to kootenayburlesquefestival.com. Tickets are available capitoltheatre.ca.