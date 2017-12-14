Kootenay Art Gallery ready to send you on unforgettable getaway

The Kootenay Gallery is offering you a chance to win your choice of one of two great getaways.

The first is a three-night excursion for two to New York City’s world-renowned Broadway District in the heart of Manhattan.

The package includes a flight to and from a major Canadian or U.S. city to New York, three nights stay in your choice of one of three luxury hotels in Manhattan, your choice of dinner for two at one of four fabulous nearby restaurants and two tickets for a current Broadway show.

If that doesn’t appeal to you, the winner can choose a two-night trip for two to the U.S. or Canadian city of your choice to watch a regular season sporting event including MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL or Non-Major PGA golf tournament. The trip includes lower level seats at the sports event, a flight to and from a major Canadian or U.S. city and two nights stay in a high-quality hotel, such as a Hyatt, Marriott or similar in the vicinity of the stadium.

The Gallery is limiting available tickets to 125 so your chances of winning are excellent. There is a $100 cash prize available as well.

Tickets are priced at $100 each and are available at the Castlegar branch of Heritage Credit Union, at the Kootenay Gallery or from the Gallery Board of Directors. By purchasing a ticket you will be supporting the continued operations of the Gallery and our upcoming relocation project. Tickets can be purchased until 4:30 pm, March 12. The prize draws will be held live on our other community sponsor, The Goat (99.3 FM) on March 16.

Please check out more information on the Gallery website at www.kootenaygallery.com. To inquire about tickets, phone the Gallery at 250-365-3337 or email kootenaygallery@telus.net. Don’t miss out on your chance to experience the bright lights of Broadway or to cheer on your favourite team in their arena.