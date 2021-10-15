Knox United Church to host ‘Anela Kahiamoe and The Experimenters’

Promotional poster for the Knox United Church show on Oct. 24, 2021, presenting Anela Kahiamoe and The Experimenters. (Submitted photo)

The Knox United Church will host Anela Kahiamoe and The Experimenters for an afternoon show on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m.

Kahiamoe is a Hawaiian born singer-songwriter who performed in Hawaii for 30 years before moving to Vancouver Island. With his band, they will bring a multi-genre show to the stage with a mix of Hawaiian flavour.

Organizers say don’t be surprised if there are a few Don Ho songs.

Attendees are encouraged to put on their best Hawaiian shirt or muumuu and join Knox for an afternoon of great music.

Tickets for the event are $25 each, and available online through Eventbrite.ca or local retail outlets Close to You Boutique and Fireside Books.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

