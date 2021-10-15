Knox United Church to host ‘Anela Kahiamoe and The Experimenters’

The Knox United Church will host Anela Kahiamoe and The Experimenters for an afternoon show on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m.
Kahiamoe is a Hawaiian born singer-songwriter who performed in Hawaii for 30 years before moving to Vancouver Island. With his band, they will bring a multi-genre show to the stage with a mix of Hawaiian flavour.
Organizers say don’t be surprised if there are a few Don Ho songs.
Attendees are encouraged to put on their best Hawaiian shirt or muumuu and join Knox for an afternoon of great music.
Tickets for the event are $25 each, and available online through Eventbrite.ca or local retail outlets Close to You Boutique and Fireside Books.
– NEWS Staff, submitted
