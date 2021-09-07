Knox United Church in Parksville lines up 3 shows for September

Performances by Shari Ulrich, Cindy Fairbank, Julia Graff and Ryan McMahon on tap

Shari Ulrich will perform at Knox United Church in Parksville on Saturday, Sept. 11. (Submitted photo)

Parksville’s Knox United Church has three performances lined up for September.

According to Karen Freeman, the Knox United Church facility co-ordinator, the church, located at 345 Pym Street, will be observing public health orders in the coming months.

Going forward, wrote Freeman in an email to PQB News, all people entering the church for a concert will be required to wear a face mask at all times.

Starting Sept. 13, Knox will require proof of vaccination, as per the public health order.

“That being said, we have a loyal group of live music lovers here in (Parksville Qualicum Beach), and so far they have been very consistent in supporting the musicians as they try to make it through these very difficult times,” she wrote.

Shari Ulrich with Cindy Fairbank and Julia Graff will start the month off on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

The second performance will feature Ryan McMahon on Friday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

The final show rounding off September will be the Buena Vista Social Club Tribute on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for each show can be purchased online at Eventbrite.ca, or in person at Close To You Boutique, or at Fireside Books in Parksville.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

