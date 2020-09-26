Knox United Church and GroundZero Productions announce fall lineup for Parksville shows

Knox United Church in Parksville will host a variety of musical talent for their fall concert series. (File photo)

Parksville’s Knox United Church has announced a series of shows for the fall.

In continued partnership with GroundZero Productions, the church will host several performances for its upcoming concert series. All performances will be held at 345 Pym St., Parksville. To offer a broader musical experience, performers and music genres may vary show to show.

“It’s really an effort on Doug and Megan from Ground Zero, and on Knox’s part, to keep live music alive and going in the Oceanside area,” said Karen Freeman, facility co-ordinator.

The concert series will focus on local B.C. talent when possible, but as musicians continue to reach out, they’re open to accepting out of province performers, so long as they can follow social distancing protocols.

For each show, COVID regulations will need to be adhered to, by both performers and attendees. Contact tracing will be used when attendees check in, hand sanitization will be provided, and those in attendance will need to wear face masks or face coverings for every show. Individual seats will be grouped together, per the purchasing order, with six being the largest group allowed.

“We’ve gone through a fair bit of effort to make sure it’s a safe environment that people are coming into,” said Freeman.

The fall concert series began on Friday, Sept. 25 with jazz musicians Diana Braithwaite and Chris Whitely. On Sept. 26, alternative country musician Leeroy Stagger is on tap.

Amy Bishop will perform a matinee show on Oct. 4, at 2 p.m. only.

An upcoming show will feature Valdy for Saturday, Oct. 17, but a time has yet to be specified. Those wanting to attend can look forward to more information coming out soon.

Most of the shows will be priced at $30, with the exception of Amy Bishop’s show at $25 for her matinee performance.

Tickets for all the shows are available at www.gzalounge.com

