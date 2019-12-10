Know it All: Tis the season for Christmas concerts

Join Sun Valley Song for their concert 'And the Glory' this Friday and Saturday at Knox Presbyterian. Submitted file.

Coming up at Cranbrook Arts

Monday Painters – 10-1, Nov. 18 – Dec. 23. Get together with other painters with works-in-progress. Bring your own supplies. Facilitated by local artist Bill McColl.

In the gallery at Centre 64

Invitational Christmas Gift Show and Sale

Now in the gallery, the annual Invitational Christmas Gift Show and Sale, an ongoing gallery exhibition. November 19 to December 24. Up next from January 6 to February 1 is the “Unframed” open exhibition. Opening reception for that exhibit is January 9, 2 to 4 p.m.

On going at Centre 64

Kimberley and District Guild of Fibre Artists, meetings every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m.

We Paint painting group meetings begin in October, every second, third and fourth Wednesday 7 p.m. Studio 64.

Kimberley Writers Group. Every Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. in the meeting room at Centre 64.

The Kimberley Drum Circle at

Centre 64

Led by a professional facilitator, no experience required, drums provided. Learn to play drums from all over the world. Monday January 20, February 17, March 16, April 20. 7 p.m.

Wednesday,

December 11

Centre 64

Schnapps and Shortbread

The Kimberley Community Choir invites you to an evening of Schnapps and Shortbread. Celebrate the season with great music, treats and singing with guest musicians in the holiday season. Tickets $15. 19 and older. No host bar. Tickets available at Snowdrift Cafe and choir members. 7 p.m. in the studio at Centre 64.

December 12 to 15

Key City Theatre

A Christmas Carol – Mount Baker Wild Theatre

December 12 to 14 at 7:30 p.m.. December 15 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets $20, students, seniors, children $15. Wild Theatre and Mount Baker Music join forces to present this Charles Dickens classic. Scored with songs from the traditional Christmas canon, student musicians form a special orchestra and choir to accompany the timeless tale acted on the stage. This production of A Christmas Carol features music direction by Evan Bueckert, stage direction by Mary Hamilton and a set designed by Brian Prather. Guaranteed delight for the whole family, and a glorious way to celebrate the season.

Thursday,

December 12

Kimberley

Community Band Christmas Concert

The Kimberley Community Band Christmas concert and carol sing-along will be held at the All Saints Anglican Church Hall, Leadenhall Street at Wallinger — across from the Centex Gas Station on Thursday, December 12th at 7:30. Refreshments will be served. Admission is by donation with proceeds to go to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank and the Kimberley Community Band Music and Bursary Fund. It will be as much a carol sing-along as a concert and fun for all ages!

December 13 and 14

Sun Valley Song presents “And the Glory” as part of your Christmas Season.

Friday December 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday December 14 at 2 p.m. Sun Valley Song is pleased to present our signature repertoire of traditional sacred and secular Christmas choral music. This is the 20 year Anniversary for Sun Valley Song. Over the 20 years the choir has performed 35 times. Nine of these as the core choir with the Symphony of the Kootenays. The concerts take place at Knox Presbyterian Church (corner of Victoria Avenue and 3rd Street South). Tickets are $10 (adults) & $5 (12 & under). Available at Huckleberry Books, Retro Sound & Collectibles, from choir members or at the door.

NOEL. NOEL. NOEL.

Christmas Concert Dec. 14

Featuring:

The Cantabelles; The Cranbrook Community Band; The Cranbrook Community Choir; The Cranbrook Community and Youth Orchestra. 7 p.m. The Dwelling Place, 2324 2ND Street South (Across from the Cranbrook Fire Department). Admission: Adults $10. Sixteen and under $5. Tickets available at Huckleberry Books, or at the door. For further information contact cranbrookband2017@gmail.com

Monday,

December 16

Winter Dreams of Light

Kimberley United Church

The Kimberley Community Choir invites you to their annual concert at Kimberley Unite3d Church, 7 p.m. Admission by donation.

Thursday,

December 19

Rockies Film Series

Honeyland – Sponsored by Lotic Environmental, 7:00 pm at the Key City Theatre. Tickets $12 purchase online, by phone or at the door. www.keycitytheatre.com, ( 250) 426-7006. This film which is filmed in Macedonia is an exploration of an observational Indigenous visual narrative that deeply impacts our behavior towards natural resources and the human condition. Hatidze Muratova portrays herself, as does Nazife Muratova, her mother. Hatidze is a beekeeper in a seemingly remote area in Macedonia. Actually, it’s relatively close to the capitol city of Skopje. Hatidze is a successful beekeeper. Her success is possible because she is carefully attuned to the bees and their life cycle. All is going well until the arrival of Hussein Sam and his wife Ljutvie Sam. They are the parents of a large, sprawling family. Their livelihood comes from raising cattle, but Hussain soon realizes that he can make additional money by raising bees. However, he’s greedy, and matters start to take a wrong turn. Honeyland (2019) was directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov. It’s an extraordinary Macedonian film considered to be a documentary.

Friday, December 20 Key City Theatre

God is a Scottish Drag Queen Christmas Special

From critically acclaimed comedian Mike Delamont comes God Is A Scottish Drag Queen: A Christmas Special! Join everyone’s favourite deity in a floral power suit as God celebrates Jesus’s birthday and skewers everything from Brussel sprouts to the three wise men in an unforgettable evening of holiday hilarity!

Saturday,

December 28

On the Flats Stage, Canal Flats

The Flats Stage is thrilled to present Arcana Kings ( formerly: Johnny McCuaig band ) Saturday Dec 28th in The Flats for limited $20 advance tickets Call #250-270-0134 or email: events@theflatststage.com

Saturday,

December 28

Tubafest

A Christmas Season Tubafest — A one hour musical event featuring the Plumbers Union Brass. A group of low brass musicians gathering from Nelson, Creston, Slocan Valley, Invermere, Calgary, Revelstoke, and Cranbrook playing their baritones, euphoniums, and tubas performing popular and Christmas tunes. The event is being held at Fort Steele’s Wildhorse Theatre on Saturday Dec. 28th between 2-3 pm. This event is in support of Cranbrook’s FoodBank, admission is by donation of a non-perishable food item. This event is a truly “heavy metal” performance!

New Years Eve Great Gatsby Party

Centre 64

Ring in 2020 by going back in time to the epic era of the Roaring Twenties, debuting at 8 pm, on December 31st 2019 at Center 64 in Kimberley. Tickets are $30 each and almost sold out. Tickets include a complimentary refreshment, dancing, and a “Speakeasy” themed cash bar. Gatsby style attire is strongly encouraged but not required. For more information contact Centre 64, or purchase a ticket online at… https://2020gatsby.eventbrite.ca/ Donations can be made at the door, night of the event,. Items and proceeds donated to the woman’s shelter (ie. toiletries, women’s hygiene, toothbrush, shampoo).

New Years Eve at the Kimberley Elks Club

Ring in the new year at the Elks. Entertainmemt provided by Four Deer Run. Appetizers, bubbly at midnight, party favours. Only 100 tickets sold $25 each.

Anything Goes – New Years Eve Gala

Tuesday, December 31 Key City Theatre

Get ready for a BOATLOAD of fun as Key City Theatre sets sail on its next big adventure. Music, dance, laughs, and the age-old tale of Boy Meets Girl – no musical puts it on stage better than ANYTHING GOES! A hilarious, shipboard romp, wrapped around one of Cole Porter’s most magical scores, ANYTHING GOES is Delightful, Delicious, and De-Lovely. This show is sold out.

Thursday, January 2

Rockies Film Series

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Sponsored by Alpine Toyota. 7 p.m. at the Key City Theatre. Tickets $12 purchase online, by phone or at the door, www.keycitytheatre.com (250)426-7006. The Sound of My Voice is a musical biography of one of the most successful and versatile female singers of the 20th century — and one of the most successful recording artists of all time. At the height of unprecedented success, Ronstadt, a restless and adventurous artist, turned away from pop music to explore an astonishing variety of musical styles, from American standards to country to classical operetta before circling back to her family roots with traditional Mexican canciones. Withstanding constant pressure from a risk-averse industry, Linda insisted on following her musical instincts. Today Ronstadt has Parkinson’s disease and her magnificent singing voice has been silenced. But rather than letting that voice be lost to history, Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice tells Linda’s story through her own words and music, and by such professional colleagues as Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne, Aaron Neville among many others.

Friday, Jan. 3

Banff Centre

Mountain

Film Festival

Hot on the heels of the flagship festival held every fall in Banff, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook is excited to be hosting the event and the spirit of outdoor adventure it will bring, to Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre on Friday, January 3, and Saturday, January 4, 2020. Weekend passes ($50) and one night passes ($30) go on sale at the Key City Theatre Box Office on Friday, November 1, for the two night film event. Attendees are treated to distinct lineups each evening, highlighting award winning films from the Banff event.The Banff Mountain Film Festival is the most prestigious mountain festival in the world. Right after the festival, held every fall in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour starts to travel the globe with stops in about 450 communities and 40 countries.

Have Camera Will Travel tranvelogues

2020 program

anuary 28 “Summer Adventures” with Lyle Grisedale

February 25 “Vietnam” with Julie-Anne Davies

March 24 “The High Arctic” with Craig Beattie

April 28 “East Kootenay” with Janice Strong

Fisher Peak Winter Ale Concert Series

Key City Theatre

January 22 – Tall Timbers and Kootenay Lately

February 19 – Doug Mitchell; Carmanah

March 18 – The Confluentials; Marc Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson

April 8 – Brackish Betty; John Wort Hannam

May 13 – 2Shots of Whiskey; the Handsome Devils