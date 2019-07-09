Know it All: The sights and sounds of summer

Cranbrook Arts

he featured artist this month in the gallery at Cranbrook Arts is the Kimberley artist Jim Poch. Jim is trained as a commercial artist and brings in many graphic approaches to his work. From photography and commercial illustration to his current work with large acrylic abstracts, he concentrates on the final message. His show titled “One Man Show” is in the gallery from July 2nd to 27th. To learn more about what inspires him to create or to discuss a particular painting you are invited to the opening reception is on July 6th from 1-3pm at the Cranbrook Arts.

On July 20th from 7-9pm Deborah Thompson will be giving an Artist Talk on her body of work Pan-dulum: A call to unreason which is a response to the pendulum of emotion between hope and fear that is prevalent in our culture today. Her inspiration for this work is the likes of Dr. Gabor Mate and James Hillman. She has explored those familiar states from the extremes of our instinctual wisdom, from the throngs of high stress and over achieving, to paths of escapism in search of transcendence. Her exploration comes through visually as a series of human and animal expressions. It can be seen as the workings of Pan who inhabits our society at this time and in a desperate call for something different: a wisdom born of unreason in a culture driven by reason. Join us to hear this about this fascinating topic at Cranbrook Arts.

This summer Yvonne Vigne, Colleen Routley, Anna Ruoss, and Mendi Makraz have designed a collection of quality art classes sure to entertain the Cranbrook Youth from ages 7-13. The creations range from pottery, to unicorns to upcycling and friendship bracelets and drumming in between. These experienced instructors will be teaching Kids Art Classes on Tuesdays- Fridays from July 16- 26 and August 13-23 at 12:30-3:30. For more information check out Cranbrook Arts on Facebook, Instagram @artscranbrook or come into our storefront at 1013 Baker Street.

In the gallery at Centre 64

“Artrageous” Open Adjudicated Exhibition

July 2 to 27 | Tuesday–Saturday | 1-5 pm | Centre 64 Gallery | by donation. Exhibition Opening Reception July 6 | 2-4 pm | Centre 64 Gallery. The Kootenay Burn and few other conversations, by James McElroy.

Key City Theatre Summer Camps

This year there are two camps offered, two weeks each of full days of fun. The camps are divided by age group – elementary school ages will enjoy our Youth Theatre Camp August 6 to August 16. This fun and creative camp covers all of the basics needed to build confidence in the young actor or actress, and instill an enduring love of the performing arts. Middle and high school students can look forward to our Teen Theatre Intensive July 22 to August 2. This intensive and creative two-week theatre camp offers campers an exceptional introduction to comedy, drama, movement, improvisation and script work. The camp facilitators are Mitchell Graw and Jerrod Bondy, local theatre celebrities who have pursued their passion for arts at the post-secondary level. Register at the Key City Theatre Box Office 250-426-7006 and Online at www.keycitytheatre.com/camps

Centre 64

Creative Kids Summer Art Camp

For children ages 6 – 14. Tuesday – Friday | July 2 – August 9 | 10 am – noon | Centre 64 | Entry fees: 1 day $15, 1 week (consecutive days) $52, multiple days (minimum of 4 days) $14 each, 6 weeks $295 | Drop-ins welcome

Theatre Camp Centre 64

Theatre games, voice work and lots of fun for all! August 6 – 9 | Centre 64 Theatre |

Fashion Camp Centre 64

Learn how to use a sewing machine and create with upcycled material. August 7 – 8 | Centre 64 | More information to follow soon

Call for entries

Kaleidoscope 2019 exhibition

The Kimberley Arts Council also has a call for entries for the open adjudicated art exhibition at Kaleidoscope from July 31 to August 25. Established artists, $300 first prize. Emerging artists, $175 first prize. Entry fees Established $30 for first artwork, $15 each for second and third. Emerging: $25 for first, $10 for second and third. Entry form available at Centre 64 (Tuesday to Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.) 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

Kimberley Nature Park Hikes

Sunday July 14 at 9am – “Into the Tora Bora” with Struan Robertson (250 427-5048)

Meet at Matthew Creek turn off which is 6.8km on St. Mary’s Lake Road. Then a short carpool to HBV trailhead.

An easy 3 hour hike in the mysterious Tora Bora Valley. Bring water and snack.

Sunday July 21 at 10am – “Hike for Young Families” with Sherrin Perrouault (250 427-2694)

Get the kids into the Nature Park and enjoy an easy 2 hour walk to Eimer’s Lake and back. Children must be accompanied by a parent.

Meet at the Higgins Street entrance. Bring water and snack.

Each Saturday in July. Meet at Riverside Campground Entrance for a 2.5 hour moderate guided interpretive hike. Bring water & snack.

Saturday August 10, 17, 31 at 9am – “Gateway to Nature Hike” with various leaders (250 427-2019)

Each Saturday in August. Meet at Riverside Campground Entrance for a 2.5 hour, moderate and guided interpretive hike.

Bring water and snack.

Sunday August 18 at 9am – “Geology in the Park” with Ralph Rudser (250 427-1590)

Join a professional geologist for this informative 3-4 hour hike. Meet at the Mathew Creek turnoff,

which is 6.8kms on St. Mary’s Lake Road at 9am to arrange car pooling. Bring water and snack.

Summer Sounds/Dancing in the Park Cranbrook

July 6 – 6 p.m. Kootenay Lately followed by Anadil Belly Dancers and Camaro

July 13 – 6 p.m .Maddisum, followed by Key City Zumba and Voodoo Rhythm Kings

July 20 – 6 p.m. Aaron Alander followed by Stages School of Dance and Lester McLean

July 27 – Taz McLean followed by Cranbrook Dance Connection and Sophistocrats

August 3 – The quimbys, followed by Anadil Belly Dancers and Split/Shift

August 10 – Deep Cedar, Key City Zumba and MOJO

August 17 – Landon Schira, Rocky Mountain Cloggers and Pretty for the People

August 24 – Four Deer Run, Suenos Tango and Gabriel Palatchi Trio

Water Colour Pastel Workshop coming up in Kimberley

The “We Paint Artists”, a member group of Centre 64 in Kimberley , is pleased to present a Watercolour/Pastel workshop with Susan Woolgar. Susan is a celebrated Alberta artist and we are excited and feel lucky to have such a special instructor coming to Centre 64 September 13-15/2019. Susan is a member of the Alberta Society of Artists and has been a full time teacher and painter since 1982. Susan’s work is displayed in the Stephen Lowe Gallery in Calgary. Our workshop is made possible due to a grant received from the Columbia Basin Trust. Registration and information will be available at Centre 64.

Kids Rock! Summer Day Camp

July 1 – August 30

Spirit Rock Climbing Center brings back its Kid’s climbing camps for the summer months. Ages 5-13. Mondays- Fridays 8:30-noon, noon-3:30. Half or Full days. We have lots of activities for active kids- climbing, bouldering, slacklining and ziplining in the morning sessions. Afternoons will include another activity- Mondays and Fridays will be outdoor play, Tuesdays and Thursdays will include a bowling session at the Elks Lodge next door, and on Wednesday afternoons we will have an arts and crafts session at Centre 64 for an hour! Please call us at 427-7200 to sign your child up while we have space in the program!

Starting July 13 in Kimberley

Live Theatre brought to you by Kimberley Arts

The Great Cockoo Clock Caper a (mostly) true theatrical re-telling of the origin of Kimberley’s giant cuckoo clock. A Kootenay Comedy Circus production. July 13, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, August 3, 6, 10, 13 and 16. 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Centre 64 Theatre and Kimberley Platzl. $10. Family friendly.

August 8

An evening with Bruce Cockburn and his band

Key City Theatre

7:30 pm 9:30 pm

Tickets: Area A (RED) $63.50

Regular (BLUE) $53.00

LIMIT: 4 tickets per order

One of Canada’s finest and most decorated musical artists, BRUCE COCKBURN, has enjoyed an illustrious career, shaped by politics, spirituality, and musical diversity. A Canadian legend, Bruce’s 33 albums have earned him 13 Juno Awards, an induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, a recognition as an Officer of the Order of Canada, the Polaris Heritage Award for 1984’s “”Stealing Fire”, and the Canadian Folk Music Award for Top Solo Artist for his most recent album “Bone On Bone”. (2017) An Evening with BRUCE COCKBURN and Band is a presentation of The Kootenay Concert Connection, Jelly Events, and your friends at The Drive 102.9 F.M.

Saturday, August 10

Garden Gala at Cominco Gardens

Heartbeet Catering will again be providing the gourmet meal. It’s Moroccan this year with amazng food and entertainment. Tickets on sale late May. Call Centre 64 250-427-4919 to reserve yours. This event sells out so get your tickets early. All proceeds to completion of the Take A Seat campaign.

August 17 to August 24

Kaleidoscope in Kimberley

Outdoor Concert (TBA)

August 17 | 6 pm | opening: Kootenay Lately | admission by donation | Centre 64 Outdoor Concert Area

Da-VIN-Ci Paint Night with Sam Millard

Paint & Sip

August 18 | 6:30 pm | $45 including GST | Studio 64

“What Nature Inspires” Workshop for Writers

A Plein Air Workshop for writers at St. Mary’s Lake with Lori Craig & Shannon Fraser

August 18 or Monday August 19 | 10 am – 4 pm | $60.00 including snacks, drinks and summer salad for lunch | St Mary’s Lake: Shannon Fraser’s Home | Maximum 12 participants, minimum 6 participants

“Poetry and Prose” featuring Governor General’s Award winner Richard Harrison and local writers

August 19 | 7:30 pm | youth (18 and under) $15, adult $20 | Studio 64 | No host bar

Song Writing Workshop with Darin Welch – Part I & II

August 20 & 22 | 7:30-9:30 pm | $40 + GST | Centre 64 Theatre | spaces limited

“Mozart & More”

Classical Music Performance by La Cafamore Trio

August 21 | 7:30 pm | Youth (18 and under) $20, adult $25 | Studio 64 | No host bar

Kimberley Kaleidoscope 2019 Exhibition

“Celebrating Excellence in Fine Art”

Opening Gala Reception

15th annual Adjudicated Regional Exhibition for Established and Emerging Artists

August 23 | 7 pm | Admission by donation | Centre 64 Gallery | Live auction | Live music | Award presentations | No host bar

Children’s Festival featuring Kiki the Eco Elf

August 24 | 11 am – 3:00 pm | Free admission | Kimberley Platzl

Carly’s Angels Drag Comedy Show

August 24 | 7:30 pm | $35 | Centre 64 Theatre