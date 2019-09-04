Know it All: Sumer is over and fall fun begins

Five Alarm Funk are the special guests at the Peak Music Festival, August 30 and 31 in Cranbrook. Five Alarm Funk Facebook file.

More from Cranbrook Arts

In September Cranbrook Arts presents a Felted Vessel workshop with Barb Guilllen on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Manual Training School, 202 Kootenay Street North, Cranbrook an dthen, Confident Colour: Luminous, bright and neutral layers of intriguing colour, a workshop with Narja Vahala. The worship runs September 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. and September 28 and 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Manual Training School, 202 Kootenay Street North.

In the gallery

Nude, Naughty and Nice at Centre 64

Now in the gallery, August 27 to September 21, ‘Nude, Naughty and Nice’ Open Figurative Art Exhibition. Next up is Healing Arts by Irene Rutherford.

Kimberley Kaleidoscope Exhibition People’s Choice Award:

And the winner is……. “Dance in the Rain” by Alysha Clarke. Alysha’s painting in alcohol ink was closely followed by “Garden Swirl” created by Shannon Brenda Fraser and “Mr. Grizz” by Darlene Purnell. Thank you to all the participating artists. The Kaleidoscope exhibition was a great success thanks to your creativity and tale

Kimberley Nature Park Hikes

Thursday, September 12 at 6pm – “Poetry in the Park” with Helen Robertson (778-484-1998) and Jeff Pew (250-427-5754)

Meet at the Swan Ave entrance for a 3 hour hike with poetry stops. Bring your favourite poem to share, pen and paper.

Bring water and snack.

Sunday, September 15 at 10am – “Into the Park from Forest Crowne” with David Corbould (613-808-5263)

Meet at the Forest Crowne South Nature Park Kiosk for a 3-4 hour moderate hike.

Bring water and snack.

Water Colour Pastel Workshop coming up in Kimberley

The “We Paint Artists”, a member group of Centre 64 in Kimberley , is pleased to present a Watercolour/Pastel workshop with Susan Woolgar. Susan is a celebrated Alberta artist and we are excited and feel lucky to have such a special instructor coming to Centre 64 September 13-15/2019. Susan is a member of the Alberta Society of Artists and has been a full time teacher and painter since 1982. Susan’s work is displayed in the Stephen Lowe Gallery in Calgary. Our workshop is made possible due to a grant received from the Columbia Basin Trust. Registration and information will be available at Centre 64.

First Saturday September

Kimberley celebrates Art, Culture and Heritage

Outdoor concert, art market, live music, children’s activities, make art studio and more. To accommodate the Gran Fondo coming through the Platzl, First Saturday activities will be mainly located outside Centre 64 on Deer Park Avenue. Check out live entertainment beginning at noon, an Elks barbecue at noon, followed by a beer garden; and enjoy all kinds of artistic activites for kids and adults.

Sat. September 14 Key City Theatre Cranbrook

On the Other Hand: Two True Musical Tales of Choice

Saturday September 14 at 7:30 pm. Regular $23 | Senior $21 | Youth $17. Rated 14A – Some Adult content and language

Join Bessie and Ellie for an evening of two solo performances that dwell at the nexus of memoir and musical theatre!

Bessie Wapp’s story “Jesus Christ Superstore” (25 minutes) is a true tale about a surreal weekend in which birth control, the big box phenomenon and a cinematic cult classic collided. The real life events portrayed in Wapp’s story came on the heels of an 11th hour realization that she had “forgotten to have children”. This piece is an attempt to understand that challenging time – using humour, song, and one very large honeydew melon.

Ellie Reynolds’ brand new one-woman show “Matchmaker on the Roof” (70 minutes) is an intimate and often hilarious journey of the heroine’s flight from ‘Tradition’ and her home in England, across the Atlantic to the Kootenays – where she finds a surprising and ‘most unusual match’. Borrowing bits of the familiar and wonderful music from Fiddler on the Roof, Ellie tells her own musical tale of bold love, border crossing, and the (re)discovery of Tradition. Except this time it’s the omnipresent and playful Matchmaker, rather than a Fiddler, that forms the central metaphor.

Music of the Night Concert Tour Key City Theatre

September 17, 2019 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $45 Regular | $35 Senior & Youth

ON SALE: Monday July 15 at 10 am

Music of the Night – The Concert Tour, is a concert celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 70th Birthday and his acclaim as the most successful musical theatre composer of all time. Audiences across BC will have the unique opportunity to hear performances of some of the most iconic musical theatre scores ever written including selections from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Blvd, and more. Brought to you by the acclaimed Sound the Alarm: Music/Theatre, under the artistic leadership of Alan Corbishley and the musical direction of Canadian music impresario Frederik Robert, the cast is comprised of provincial and international musical theatre professionals. Melina Schein, soprano, is a New York native, now residing in the Okanagan, who has numerous Broadway and Off-Broadway credits, including Phantom of the Opera. Internationally acclaimed tenor Nic Kyle has performed extensively through London’s West End and played Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar in Australia and New Zealand Tours. Albertan mezzo-soprano Amy Gartner has performed in many musical theatre productions throughout BC. Zander Felton, baritone, is a VancouverIsland-native and one of our province’s most promising emerging talents.

Saturday, September 21

Fall Jazz and Blues Concert Series, Studio 64, Kimberley

The next concert of the fall series is the Dirk Quinn Jazz Quartet. 8 p.m. Tickets $24-$28, available at Centr3 64.

Sat. September 28

Writing workshop Centre 64

The Joy of Writing, Finding your Authentic Self with TErry Anne Wilson. Centre 64, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Terry Anne is a writer and a published author who calls Kimberley her ‘home base.’ Having lived in nine different countries, her love of cultures, people and travel imbues her work.She is also passionate about sharing the joy of writing. Terry Anne hopes to inspire others to find their authentic voice; whether it be for journaling, blogging, published works, or perhaps for posterity or family keepsake. The workshop will inform, inspire and enrich.

Admission by minimum donation of $25. Please register at Centre 64 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com.

Sat. September 28

PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd Tribute

Saturday, 28 September 2019. 7:30 pm 10:30 pm. Tickets $49.50 Regular | $46.50 Big Ticket & Big Ticket Plus Members

PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd are hitting the road in the fall of 2019 to thrill audiences across North America on their In The Flesh Tour. PIGS deliver the music of one of the greatest bands of all time with exacting precision certain to delight and amaze every Pink Floyd fanatic. Performing many favourites from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and Animals along with other classic cuts and rarities from Meddle to The Division Bell, the show is not to be missed!

This fall in Kimberley

Mountain Glass – Oct. 17 to 27

They will have their mobile glassblowing studio parked at the back of Centre 64 for the week. There will be glassblowing classes and workshops offered (kids classes too) .For more information please email: mountaingrassglass@gmail.com