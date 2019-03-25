Know It All: Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

On display at the Cranbrook Public Library

Jeannette Oostlander original oil paintings and mixed media sculptures are on display at the Cranbrook Public Library from March 1-30, 2019.

In the Gallery at Centre 64

In the gallery is an exhibition by the Purcell Mountain Painters from March 26 to April 20. Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday 1 to 5 p.m. Exhibition opening reception March 30 2 to 4 p.m. at Centre 64.

Summer Theatre is back!

In 2019 the theatre scene in Kimberley will come alive with the sights and sounds of live professional theatre. The Kimberley Arts Council is thrilled to announce that they are picking up where the Kimberley Summer Theatre Society left off in 2013. There will be two productions, ‘The Last Five Years’ and Mark Twain’s ‘Diaries of Adam and Eve’ at Centre 64 all summer long.

Creative Kids After School Arts Program

Centre 64

For children ages 6 and over. March through to April 25, every Wednesday and Friday, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Contact Centre 64 at 250-427-4919 or email to info@kimberleyarts.com if you would like to know more about these classes! Call in early to reserve your spot!

Friday, March 29th

Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library members only book sale

Spring Fling Book Sale of the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library in the Manual Training School from 5 pm to 7 pm for Friends members only.

Sat, March 30th

Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library book sale

Spring Fling Book Sale of the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library in the Manual Training School from 9 am to 4 pm. Everyone welcome. Come and load up on all your spring reading. Your donations of books, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks are welcome at the circulation desk in the Library year round. For info call Marilyn 250-489-6254.

Sat. March 30

Pasta with a Purpose

Military Ames fundraiser Kimberley

Family spaghetti dinner and silent auction at the Kimberley Elks Club Two seatings, 6 and 7 p.m. $14 per peson/$5 for 12 yeears and under. Tickets inlcude spaghetti and meat sauce, Caesar salad, dinner roll, drink and dessert. Ticket on sale around town or call 250-919-3137.

Art Movie Night at Centre 64 Kimberley

Centre 64 concludes its Friday night ART MOVIE program on April 5, at 7:30 pm, with the 116-min. film “Chuck Close: A Portrait in Progress”. Confined to a wheelchair, this acclaimed artist creates gigantic portraits with a variety of media, including ink, paint, lint, pastels, graphite, finger-painting and stamp-pad ink.

Admission by donation. Light snacks provided. No host bar.

Kimberley Arts Council/Centre 64, 64 Deer Park Ave., Kimberley www.kimberleyarts.com

Latin Dance Nights

Centre 64

A 30 minute introduction to Salsa and social dance to follow. Now every first and third Monday . 7 p.m. Drop in fee of $5 to $8. All skill levels, beginners welcome, singles and couples.

Sat. April 6

Big Game Club Annual Banquet and Wildlife fundraiser

The East Kootenay Big Game Club’s 64th Annual Banquet and Wildlife Fundraiser, will be held at the Cranbrook Curling Club. Dinner catered by Heid Out Restaurant, Dance, Silent Auction, Raffle Table, Draws, Fun for the whole family. Doors open 5:00pm, dinner at 6 pm. Tickets available at Mountain Man Outdoors or call 250-489-3155.

Saturday, April 6

Symphony at Key City Theatre Cranbrook

Symphonic Spring

7:30 pm 9:30 pm. Tickets $32.50 | $10 Youth (Courtesy Alpine Toyota) Listen to the masters welcoming spring!

On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring -F. Delius; Spring Song – J. Sibelius; Prelude to Afternoon of a Faun -C. Debussy; The Birds -0. Respighi; Appalachian Spring -A. Copeland.

Locals Coffee House Cranbrook

Saturday, April 6

The next Locals Coffee House — and the last of the season — is set for Saturday, April 6, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook, at 7:30 pm sharp.Tickets will be available at Huckleberry Books, but the show will almost certainly sell out, so be sure to get your tickets early to avoid being disappointed.

The Line-Up: The Handsome Devils (Brian Brons & Keith Larsen); The Confluentials (Barry Coulter & Christina Blaskovich); Robin Sudo & Jim Cameron; Jordon Caufield; Mark Casey; Sarah Turk & Joel Purdy; The Mount Baker Jazz Ensemble

Thursday, April 11

The Celtic Tenors Key City Theatre Cranbrook

The charismatic, globe trotting trio are the most successful classical crossover act to emerge from Ireland. They just sing songs they love, and they most certainly don’t take themselves too seriously. It’s all about the music, the harmonies and the fun. The Celtic Tenors will perform classical arias, a capellas, hauntingly beautiful Celtic harmonies, and popular contemporary songs. With The Celtic Tenors, you will enjoy an evening to savour, with a sparkling good humoured performance. Three unique solo voices, but when called upon – One Tenor Sound!

Friday, April 12

Sarah Hagen – Perk Up! Pianist Key City Theatre

7:30 pm 9:30 pm. Tickets $30 Regular | $24 Big Ticket | $20 Big Ticket PLUS

A First Prize Winner in the 2013 Bradshaw & Buono International Piano Competition, Sarah now transforms her award-winning role as concert pianist into a stand-up, or rather, sit-down piano-filled comedy. “Perk up, pianist!” is a uniquely charming music and storytelling experience that takes you deep inside the world of a touring classical musician.

Women 4 Women

Studio 64

April 12

The Kimberley Arts Council looking for people to join the committee and help with the planning and marketing of the event, and they always need help before (set-up), during, and after (take-down) the event. Please contact Christine Besold at 250-427-4919.

Have Camera Will Travel/Centre 64

April 23 – Scotland by Janice Strong

Fisher Peak Winter Ale concert series 2019

Brought to you by Key City Theatre and Fisher Peak performing Artists Society. Tickets $27.50 and $25.00 for members’ for the remaining four in the series. Showtimes 7:30 pm. • March 27: The Slocan Ramblers (with opening act Connor Foote) • April 17: Holly Hyatt Band (Pyper Standing) • May 14: The Lovebullies (The Hurricanes)

Live@Studio64

Spring Concert Series

April 19: Rotary Park, Blue Grass Quintet

8 p.m. Studio 64 SEries pass (three concerts) $66 to $72. Individual tickets $24 – $28.Tickets available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

The Diary of Anne Frank presented by Cranbrook Community Theatre

April 26 & 27; May 2,3,4,*5,8,9,10 & 11.

All performances at 7:30 pm except Sunday, May 5, matinee at 2:00 pm.

This play is the stage adaptation of the book “The Diary of a Young Girl” based on the diary written by Anne Frank in an Amsterdam attic where she, her family and others hid from the Nazis for over two years during WWII. It is a powerful reminder of the horrors of war and a true testament to the human spirit.

Directed by Michelle McCue, the extraordinary cast brings the characters and story to life.

Performance venue is The Stage Door at 11 – 11th Avenue South.

Proudly sponsored by Victoria Avenue Dental.

Tickets are $15 for members and $18 for non-members, available at Huckleberry Books (formally Lotus Books) at 16 – 9th Avenue South, 250-426-3415

Stairlift is available, call 250-426-2490 to arrange.

Friday, April 26

Ultimate Fleetwood Mac

Rumours Tribute Show K ey City Theatre

VaughnCo Entertainment is proud to present Rumours The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute show based in Los Angeles, California. The group recreates the legendary band in its youthful heyday from 1975-1979. Tickets keycithytheatre.com

Sunday April 28

Ken Hamm at the Days Inn Cranbrook

Accoustic guitar virtuoso Ken Hamm performs at the Days Inn. Doors open 6 p.m. Show at 7 p.m. Advance tickets $20. At the Door $25.

Thursday, May 30

The History of Rock and Roll with Andre-Philippe Gagnon

Key City Theatre

Tickets are on sale now to see the Man of a Thousand Voices.

In 1985, André-Philippe Gagnon first acquired his international reputation. He participated for the first time at the prestigious Montreal Just for Laughs festival with an incredible act, impersonating with accuracy every artist of the song We are the World. He was invited to present his version of We Are the World on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, reaching an audience of 15 million American viewers.