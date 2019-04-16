Know It All: Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

Sun Valley Song is ready to present their spring concert on May 3 and 4.

Art exhibit in the showcase at Kimberley Public Library

Fourteen paintings have sprung up in the display case at the Kimberley Public Library for viewing during April and May. All paintings are done in oils and all have been painted in classes and workshops lead by Kimberley Landscape Artist, Caprice Hogg. This display is an exciting sampling of paintings, mostly landscapes, simply called “Oils with Caprice”. Stop in to the Kimberley Public Library during opening hours this Spring to view the creations of these dedicated students’ painting in “Oils with Caprice”.

In the Gallery at Centre 64

In the gallery is an exhibition by the Purcell Mountain Painters from March 26 to April 20. Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday 1 to 5 p.m. Next up is the Adjudicated Young Artists Exhibition April 23 – May 18.

Summer Theatre is back!

In 2019 the theatre scene in Kimberley will come alive with the sights and sounds of live professional theatre. The Kimberley Arts Council is thrilled to announce that they are picking up where the Kimberley Summer Theatre Society left off in 2013. There will be two productions, ‘The Last Five Years’ and Mark Twain’s ‘Diaries of Adam and Eve’ at Centre 64 all summer long.

Creative Kids After School Arts Program

Centre 64

For children ages 6 and over. March through to April 25, every Wednesday and Friday, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Contact Centre 64 at 250-427-4919 or email to info@kimberleyarts.com if you would like to know more about these classes! Call in early to reserve your spot!

Latin Dance Nights

Centre 64

A 30 minute introduction to Salsa and social dance to follow. Now every first and third Monday . 7 p.m. Drop in fee of $5 to $8. All skill levels, beginners welcome, singles and couples.

Have Camera Will Travel/Centre 64

April 23 – Scotland by Janice Strong

Fisher Peak Winter Ale concert series 2019

Brought to you by Key City Theatre and Fisher Peak performing Artists Society. Tickets $27.50 and $25.00 for members’ for the remaining four in the series. Showtimes 7:30 pm.April 17: Holly Hyatt Band (Pyper Standing) • May 14: The Lovebullies (The Hurricanes)

Live@Studio64

Spring Concert Series

April 19: Rotary Park, Blue Grass Quintet

May 25: Dead Flowers – Rolling Through Stones Country

8 p.m. Studio 64 SEries pass (three concerts) $66 to $72. Individual tickets $24 – $28.Tickets available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

The Diary of Anne Frank presented by Cranbrook Community Theatre

April 26 & 27; May 2,3,4, 5,8,9,10 & 11.

All performances at 7:30 pm except Sunday, May 5, matinee at 2:00 pm.

This play is the stage adaptation of the book “The Diary of a Young Girl” based on the diary written by Anne Frank in an Amsterdam attic where she, her family and others hid from the Nazis for over two years during WWII. It is a powerful reminder of the horrors of war and a true testament to the human spirit. Directed by Michelle McCue, the extraordinary cast brings the characters and story to life. Performance venue is The Stage Door at 11 – 11th Avenue South. Proudly sponsored by Victoria Avenue Dental. Tickets are $15 for members and $18 for non-members, available at Huckleberry Books (formally Lotus Books) at 16 – 9th Avenue South, 250-426-3415 . Stairlift is available, call 250-426-2490 to arrange.

Friday, April 26

Ultimate Fleetwood Mac

Rumours Tribute Show Key City Theatre

VaughnCo Entertainment is proud to present Rumours The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute show based in Los Angeles, California. The group recreates the legendary band in its youthful heyday from 1975-1979. Tickets keycithytheatre.com

Saturday, April 27

Divas, Diamonds and Dames

Kimberley Elks Hall

The 4th Annual Divas, Diamonds & Dames is an annual community fundraising event exclusively for women 19+.This year’s event will raise funds for Kimberley’s Mark Creek Lions Club. Be sure to mark Saturday, April 27th at 7pm in your calendar. Tickets are available at Bear’s Eatery or the Snowdrift Café in Kimberley. If you would like to contribute to this event with a raffle prize or cash donation, please contact “JJ” at Bear’s Eatery at 250-427-3412.

Sunday April 28

Ken Hamm at the Days Inn Cranbrook

Accoustic guitar virtuoso Ken Hamm performs at the Days Inn. Doors open 6 p.m. Show at 7 p.m. Advance tickets $20. At the Door $25.

May 3 and 4

Sun Valley Song

In the Beauty of the Lilies

Sun Valley Song presents it’s Spring choral concert “In the Beauty of the Lilies”. Friday May 3 at 7:30 pm and Saturday May 4 at 2:00 pm. The concerts take place at Knox Presbyterian Church (corner of Victoria Avenue and 3rd Street South).The repertoire for this concert will be in the tradition of Sun Valley Song and include selections of sacred, traditional and Broadway music. Tickets are $10 (adults) & $5 (12 & under). Available at Huckleberry Books (on 9th Avenue), from choir members or at the door.

Friday May 3

Friends of Cranbrook Library

Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library are accepting donations of household items( tools, linens, ornament, dishes, lamps, jewels, toys, tools, bikes, etc.) at the Manual Training School (adjacent to the Library) 9 am to 4 pm. No large furniture or computers. For info Michele 250-426-4063.

Saturday, May 4

Cranbrook Community Band

It’s About Time

Spring is Here Concert 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019. First Baptist Church, 328 14 Ave. S (across from Woodland Grocery)Admission by donation.

Saturday, May 11

Cranbrook Hub for Refugees Dance Fundraiser

he Cranbrook HUB for Refugees is hosting a Dinner /Dance Fundraiser to raise monies to sponsor a third family after successfully sponsoring 2 families in Cranbrook. Bonnie Spence- Vinge is the chair of the committee. We support the family for one year in Canada providing them with support in integrating into a Western culture, English language support, and financial support to ease the transition. This is the 4th Dinner Dance fundraiser and it should be a fun evening! Colombo Lodge is having their famous pasta, The East West Connection are a great band with tunes for everyone and The Silent Auction has just amazing items to bid on!

Thursday, May 30

The History of Rock and Roll with Andre-Philippe Gagnon

Key City Theatre

Tickets are on sale now to see the Man of a Thousand Voices.

In 1985, André-Philippe Gagnon first acquired his international reputation. He participated for the first time at the prestigious Montreal Just for Laughs festival with an incredible act, impersonating with accuracy every artist of the song We are the World. He was invited to present his version of We Are the World on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, reaching an audience of 15 million American viewers.

June 8

Lobsterfest 10

The Kimberley Rotary Club’s annual charity auction will be held on June 8 at the Kimberley Conference Centre. Tickets on sale at kimberleyrotary.org upcoming events.Tickets can also be purchased at Creekside Physio and Bavarian Home Hardware (cash or cheque). Proceeds from this event will be going to replace aging playground features at Rotary Park.