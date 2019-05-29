Know it All: Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment guide

Drumming workshop successful

Another successful workshop last weekend at Cranbrook Arts. Local musician, Mehdi Makraz taught a group of participants the basics of African Drumming. Mehdi explained that humans have been drumming since the dawn of time to connect to one another and provide many other benefits. An obvious side effect of drumming was that it evokes laughter and participants sure proved this. Further proof was in the shop when customers were smiling and moving to the beat as they watched over the drummers and listened to the boom-tat-tat-boom of the group’s djembe drums (an African Drum).

Key City Theatre Gallery

The next exhibition will be “Prelude to We Paint”.

Art exhibit in the showcase at Kimberley Public Library

Fourteen paintings have sprung up in the display case at the Kimberley Public Library for viewing during May. All paintings are done in oils and all have been painted in classes and workshops lead by Kimberley Landscape Artist, Caprice Hogg. This display is an exciting sampling of paintings, mostly landscapes, simply called “Oils with Caprice”. Stop in to the Kimberley Public Library during opening hours this Spring to view the creations of these dedicated students’ painting in “Oils with Caprice”.

In the Gallery at Centre 64

From May 20 to June 2, is Fabricates, exhibitions by the North Star Quilters Society.

Call for entries

Artrageous

Open Adjudicated Art Exhibition, Centre 64 Kimberley. June 4 to 29, 2019. First prize $225, second $175, third $75. Arworks in any medium will be accepted. No entry fee for KAC members. Entry fee for nonmembers $25. Deadline for entries is June 1 at 5 p.m. Entry form available at Centre 64 (Tuesday to Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.) 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

Kaleidoscope 2019 exhibition

The Kimberley Arts Council also has a call for entries for the open adjudicated art exhibition at Kaleidoscope from July 31 to August 25. Established artists, $300 first prize. Energing artists, $175 first rpize. Entre fess Established $30 for first artwork, $15 each for second and third. Emerging: $25 for first, $10 for second and third. Entry form available at Centre 64 (Tuesday to Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.) 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

Latin Dance Nights

Centre 64

A 30 minute introduction to Salsa and social dance to follow. Now every first and third Monday . 7 p.m. Drop in fee of $5 to $8. All skill levels, beginners welcome, singles and couples.

Thursday, May 30

The History of Rock and Roll with Andre-Philippe Gagnon

Key City Theatre

Tickets are on sale now to see the Man of a Thousand Voices.

In 1985, André-Philippe Gagnon first acquired his international reputation. He participated for the first time at the prestigious Montreal Just for Laughs festival with an incredible act, impersonating with accuracy every artist of the song We are the World. He was invited to present his version of We Are the World on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, reaching an audience of 15 million American viewers.

Kimberley Nature Park Hikes

Saturday June 1 at 10am – “Beginners Trail Bike” with Peter McConnachie (250 427-2419)

Meet at Visitor Centre in the Platzl parking lot for a 3-4 hour ride on moderate trails. The choice of trails will depend on conditions. Bring water & snack.

Sunday June 9 at 9am – “Explore Horse Barn Valley” with Struan Robertson (250 427-5048)

Meet at Matthew Creek turn off which is 6.8km on St. Mary Lake Road, for a drive up to HBV. Enjoy a 3-4 hour hike through the Cedar Grove to Half-Way Cabin and back via Coral Route. Bring water & snack.

Sunday June 16 at 10am – “Father’s Day Hike” with Ellen & Dan Chase (250 427-5517)

Meet at Riverside Campground entrance for South West Passage loop; an easy 3 hour hike. Bring water & snack.

Saturday July 6 at 9am – “Southwest View Point” with Craig Beattie (403-399-9496)

Meet at Nordic Centre entrance for a 4 hour moderate loop hike that includes the Southwest View Point. Early start to beat the heat. Bring water & snack.

Saturday July 13, 20 at 9am – “Gateway to Nature Hike” with various leaders (250 427-2019)

Each Saturday in July. Meet at Riverside Campground Entrance for a 2.5 hour moderate guided interpretive hike. Bring water & snack.

Sat June 1, 2019 Scott Jeffrey Brown

Folk Singer, Portland, Oregon

with Jon Bisset at The Heritage Inn

Scott is 71 years young, one of his heroes is Gordon Lightfoot, you can expect to hear Sundown, as well as covers from other artists and originals.

Jon Bisset a talented Singer/Songwriter from Meadowbrook BC, a tireless volunteer sound technician, set up and take down with LOCALS, Homegrown, Fisger Peak Performing Artists Society, Gilbilly, Columbia Valley Salmon Festival will open the show, proudly presented by Lazy Crow Promotions.

Sat. June 1

United Dance: Power

Come celebrate your Valley dancer’s hard work during #seasonFOUR in our annual year end recital. Doors open to the public at 3:30pm. Powerful dancers, captivating props, & award winning choreography!

June 7 and 8

Plein Air painting at Elizabeth Lake

On June 7th and 8th Lynne Grillmair is taking her students outside to learn an activity that has many years of history behind it, the skill of Plein Air. On the Friday night she will go over the materials needed to follow in the footsteps of Rembrandt van Rijn (1606-1669), and Leonardo DaVinci (1452-1519) who also painted “en plein air”. Then on Saturday the group will reconvene at Elizabeth Lake Bird Sanctuary to capture the majestic scenery on canvas. Much thanks to Elizabeth Lake Lodge who sponsored this workshop to bring this talented ACFA Gold status member of the Federation of Canadian Artists to Cranbrook.

June 8

Lobsterfest 10

The Kimberley Rotary Club’s annual charity auction will be held on June 8 at the Kimberley Conference Centre. Tickets on sale at kimberleyrotary.org upcoming events.Tickets can also be purchased at Creekside Physio and Bavarian Home Hardware (cash or cheque). Proceeds from this event will be going to replace aging playground features at Rotary Park.

Saturday, June 8

Gala Dinner and Dance – Dance Under My Umbrella

On Saturday June 8th, 2019 Days Inn, Cranbrook will be hosting a Gala Dinner and Dance – ‘Dance Under My Umbrella

Fundraiser’. The proceeds after expenses will be go to Paul Joseph Blais

AKA That Pizza Guy the driving force behind Free Breakfast/Shelter 365 Cranbrook. Paul has been providing Free Breakfast plus other meals with the generous support of sponsors and a dedicated team of volunteers. Sponsors pay $ 10 per week via etransfer to jopaloblais@gmail.com. There are also a number of local businesses participating in the Pay it Forward Program.

Admission to the fundraiser is $ 40.00 per person with entertainment by Cranbrook’s Premiere Reggae, Ska, Rock, Funk Bank THE MEHDITATIONS and DJ TAYRON. Consider a table of four or a table of eight, tickets are available online www.eventbrite.ca. The event will be held in The Ball Room, there will also be a cash bar and a fabulous meal.

RSVP Louie Cupello email notquitedead@live.ca or Cell (250) 417-9690

Saturday, June 8

Stages School of Dance year end gala

Key City Theatre

Stages School of Dance is proud to present their 27th Dance Performance Gala. Please join them for an amazing evening of dance, come celebrate our dancers as they take you on an adventure from Fairytales to Broadway. The Gala is an exciting blend of dance genres: Tap, Ballet, Jazz, Contemporary, Hip-Hop, Clogging and Modern.

Sunday, June 9

House Concert in Meadowbrook

On Sun June 9th, 2019 Jon Bisset has graciously agreed to host a House Concert at his home in Meadow Brook, BC only a few miles outside Kimberley, BC for my buddy Jean-Paul DeRoover, Singer/Songwriter from Thunder Bay, Ontario. More than a one man band, he uses live looping to combine rock, pop, folk, a cappella and electronica into his own style of post pop.

June 22

Watercolour workshop in Cranbrook

Once again, fantastic instructor Rebecca Bornhauser will be teaching “Taking the Intimidation Out Of Watercolor” on June 22; this time Level 2. focusing on learning how to paint rocks, mountains, water and trees. Rebecca will guide you through this medium with ease.

To register and get supply lists for these workshops, visit Cranbrook Arts 1013 Baker Street 250-426-4223.

Friday, June 21

The Comic Strippers

Key City Theatre

Tickets $39.A male stripper parody and improv comedy show. The award winning improv comedians are back with a new show, more moves and even quicker wits. A show for all genders… 19+ only. Warning! No extreme nudity, just extreme hilarity.

June 27

Pars & Guitars Music Series begins

The first Pars & Guitars at Trickle Creek Golf Course in Kimberley starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jun 27 and features DAni Strong.

Saturday, June 29

Elizabeth Shepherd at the Heritage Inn Cranbrook

Doors open 6 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20 advance, $25 at the door. Jazz Virtuoso Elizabeth Shepherd blessed with a pop sensibility, vocals, keyboard based in Montreal, PQ will grace the stage of The Studio Lounge in The Heritage Inn, Cranbrook.

Several critics have called her album The Signal a masterpiece. Elizabeth is a two time Winner of the prestigious Polaris Music Prize as well as a four time JUNO nominee. Her latest release Montreal is the combination of four years of work and so, so much love from nearly a hundred people. The first part was the CD/music released in Nov 2018, the book, visual album and vinyl was released in Feb 2019. Joining her on this tour Michael Occhipinti on Jazz Guitar, backup vocals no stranger to The Kootenays having performed in our area several times. The other band members will be announced shortly. This will be a fantastic evening of music brought to you by Lazy Crow Promotions, Cranbrook residents are fortunate to have the opportunity to see world class performers such as Elizabeth Shepherd, Michael Occhipinti and the other band members. This is definitely a show that should not be missed.

Tuesday, July 2

the Abba Show

Key City Theatre

Direct from Australia, the world’s premier live ABBA tribute is coming to town!Far from being ‘just another cover band’, The ABBA Show is a full-scale concert production featuring more than two hours of fun, energetic musical performances with a live backing band, replica costumes, theatrical lighting and effects and all the dancing an ABBA fan can handle.Starring incredibly detailed performances from internationally acclaimed impersonators ABBAsolutely fABBAulous, The ABBA Show gives fans of all ages a chance to re-live the ABBA concert experience, celebrate the music of ABBA and dance the night away!

July 7

Bloom Where You Are Planted

Kimberley Art and Garden Tour

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets $20 including refreshments. Available at Centre 64 (Tuesday to Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.) 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

Saturday, August 10

Garden Gala at Cominco Gardens

Heartbeet Catering will again be providing the gourmet meal. It’s Moroccan this year with amazng food and entertainment. Tickets on sale late May. Call Centre 64 250-427-4919 to reserve yours. This event sells out so get your tickets early. All proceeds to completion of the Take A Seat campaign.