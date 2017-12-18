Kinky Boots stomps over to the Sid

The Kiwanis Club of Courtenay is sponsoring the movie Kinky Boots at the Sid Williams Theatre on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

Based on a true story, this American British comedy-drama follows a young Charlie Price who must return from London to Northhampton to keep the struggling family shoe business alive.

Enter Lola, a drag queen, who gives Charlie the idea to make women’s boots for men. Soon the factory is turning out kinky boots and this harebrained scheme is actually working.

Exciting, funny and inspirational, this film, full of heart and humanity, is hilarious to the point of exhaustion. Sometimes audiences just want to have fun so join in with your drag queen outfits and kinky boots for some wonderful infectious good humour.

Prizes for best costumes judged as you walk across the stage to show off your creation. Tickets for this fabulous night out are $25 and can be purchased at the Sid Williams Box Office or online at sidwilliamstheatre.com