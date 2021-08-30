Kimberley Elks Club hosts comedy show Wednesday, September 1

We could all use a few laughs these days, and the Kimberley Elks Club is set to provide them for you.

On Wednesday, September 1, 2021, the Elks will present the JNT Comedy Tour. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7.

The JNT Comedy Tour features stand-up comedians Andrew Packer, Che Durena, and Jacob Balshin with live shows in 19 communities across Alberta and British Columbia. Kimberley’s stop will also feature local comedian Sarah Stupar.

Andrew Packer is an international headlining comedian and creator of JNT Comedy. Having toured in over ten countries, Andrew has built a reputation for delivering high energy punchlines, and sharp crowd work. Andrew’s credits include performances at JFL 42, JFL Northwest and Edinburgh International Fringe Festival. He has opened for Brendan Schaub, Sam Tripoli and Pablo Francisco. Andrew was also a finalist in the 40th Annual Seattle International Comedy Competition.

Che Durena was born and raised in British Columbia, and decided to make the jump to Toronto when he discovered his love for stand-up comedy. Since then he’s been hustling the comedy scene to become one of the city’s best comedians. Che came runner up in SiriusXM’s Next Top Comic, had headlining shows at JFL42 and has appeared on JFL All Access on Comedy Central. This year, Che has gained over three million followers on TikTok.

Jacob Balshin is a popular comedian and podcast host. He was named Toronto’s Best Upcoming Comedian at the I Heart Jokes Awards in 2018, and was nominated for Breakout Comic Of The Year in 2020. Jacob has opened for Mike MacDonald, Wil Sylvince, and Rich Vos. His comedy has been featured on SiriusXM, CBC’s LOL, and has over 350,000 views on YouTube.

The tour will be in Kimberley on September 1 and in Cranbrook September 4.

