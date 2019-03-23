Kimberley designers to host eco-friendly fashion show

Local clothing company ElChupacabra Collective is hosting a fashion show this May with a focus on local, renewable, sustainable and hand-made clothing.

Designer Katie Birdsell, who co-owns the company with Chelsie McCurdie, says that the duo are excited to bring the one of a kind event to Kimberley.

“Between the two of us we have a lot of kids, seven children, who all love to sew. We’re teaming up with two other local designers (Pobodies Nerfect Vintage and Caravela Clothing) to put on a fashion show focused on one of a kind, reclaimed, eco-friendly renewable resource fashion,” said Birdsell. “Our company focuses on re-using clothing to make it new again, and sourcing textiles that are eco-friendly.”

The show will take place on Saturday, May 11 at Centre 64 with doors at 7 pm.. There is a minimum donation of $5 and Birdsell says any of the extra proceeds will go to the ANKORS (Aids Network Kootenay Outreach and Support Society) group in Cranbrook.

“We want to promote local, hand-made clothing that is made with minimal waste,” said Birdsell, adding that “fast fashion” has a huge impact on the environment.

Birdsell hopes that this event will be the first of many, for years to come.

“Come out to promote local fashion and enjoy some locally-made cocktails, jewelry designers and more,” she said.

For more information check out @elchupacabraclothing on Instagram or Facebook.