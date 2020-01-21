Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment listings

Cranbrook Arts Programs

Cranbrook Arts 1401 5th St N Full Activity Guides and details at 1301 Baker St Gift Shop. 250-426-4223

Ongoing:

Monday Painters 10 am -1 pm

Tots on Tuesdays, Drop In 10 am to 12 noon

Upcoming:

Cards and Paper Crafts: Wednesdays January 15,22, and 29 1:00-3:00pm

Needle Felting Fridays January 17, 24 and 31 10:30am -12:30am

Beginner Watercolour: Saturday and Sundays Jan 18, 19, 25 and 26

In the gallery at Centre 64

Unframed

Up next from January 6 to February 1 is the “Unframed” open exhibition. Opening reception for that exhibit is January 11, 2 to 4 p.m. Next up is “Altered” a group exhibit.

On going at Centre 64

Kimberley and District Guild of Fibre Artists, meetings every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m.

We Paint painting group meetings begin in October, every second, third and fourth Wednesday 7 p.m. Studio 64.

Kimberley Writers Group. Every Thursday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the meeting room at Centre 64.

The Kimberley Drum Circle at

Centre 64

Led by a professional facilitator, no experience required, drums provided. Learn to play drums from all over the world. Monday February 17, March 16, April 20. 7 p.m.

Latin Dance Nights at Centre 64

Learn how to dance, Latin-style. Instruction nights are scheduled for January 16, 23, 30 and February 6. Please register at Centre 64 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com. Also coming up is a Latin Dance Nights Valentine’s Party of February 14. Come out and show off what you’ve learned. A drop in night is scheduled for February 20.

Friday, January 24

Karaoke at the Kimberley Elks

Karaoke nights at the Elks are gaining a reputation for a very good time. Come down and share your talents. 9 p.m .to close, featuring Jax Audio.

Have Camera Will Travel travelogues

January 28 “Summer Adventures” with Lyle Grisedale

Join Lyle Grisedale – “Deserts and Badlands”. Exploring unique landscapes – Deserts, Slot Canyons, Red River Badlands, Dinosaur & Writing on Stone Provincial Parks. Slide presentation at Centre 64 on Tuesday, Jan 28 at 7:30 pm. Admission by donation. Proceeds: Kimberley Arts Centre 64

Fisher Peak Winter Ale Concert Series

Key City Theatre

January 22 – Tall Timbers and Kootenay Lately

February 19 – Doug Mitchell; Carmanah

March 18 – The Confluentials; Marc Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson

April 8 – Brackish Betty; John Wort Hannam

May 13 – 2Shots of Whiskey; the Handsome Devils

Friday, January 24

Ballet Jorgen’s Anne of Green Gables

Key City Theatre

Key City Theatre is proud to be part of Ballet Jorgen’s world premier tour of a beloved Canadian classic on Friday January 24. Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet™ is a playful, colourful and evocative production that will transport audiences to early 20th century Atlantic Canada. Based on the beloved Canadian novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet™ follows the adventures of Anne Shirley, an orphan girl sent to live on a farm in the fictional town of Avonlea, Prince Edward Island. Tickets are $47 Regular | $41 Big Ticket Member | $37 Big Ticket Plus Member Tickets are available at the Key City Theatre Box Office 250-426-7006 and Online at www.keycitytheatre.com

Saturday, January 25

Home Grown Music Night Kimberley

The first Home Grown Music coffee house of the year on Saturday January 25th in the theatre at Centre 64. Performing are Kurtis Myer; Matt Stanyer; Doug Mitchell and the Barney Pilgrims (Rod Wilson & Wally Smith); Isabel Enks; Struan Robertson; Piano Students of Arne Sahlens’; Deb Anhorn and Ben Van der Werf; The Hurricanes, Stacy Decosse and Aly Blake. The show starts at 8 pm sharp, doors open at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $8 and available at the Snowdrift Café and Centre 64

Thursday, January 30

Rockies Film Series Cranbrook

Mickey and the Bear

7 pm; Key City Theatre; Tickets $12. Tickets available online at keycitytheatre.com online or by phone 250-426-7006 or the box office. Sponsored by Bridge Interiors. Writer-director Annabelle Attanasio makes an astonishingly assured feature debut with “Mickey and the Bear,” a coming-of-age tale set in Anaconda, Mont., where 17-year-old Mickey (Camila Morrone) lives with her father Hank (James Badge Dale) in a cramped mobile home. As her dad’s chief caretaker — he’s an Iraq War veteran with trauma and addiction issues — Mickey’s daily routine is stretched between his needs, her classes as a high school senior and her after-school job at a local taxidermist’s shop. As this intimate, finely observed story unfolds, it becomes clear that her chief struggle lies in finding a path out of Anaconda — or at least away from her father’s volatile, boundary-less grasp — and ensuring that she won’t end up as a human version of the stuffed, mounted and glassy-eyed creatures she works on every day. This is the kind of small, great movie that goes largely unnoticed upon first release but gets discovered later. Later should start immediately.

Saturday, Feb 1

Key City Theatre

Snowed In Comedy Tour 2020

8 to 10 p.m. Adults $45, Seniors $35.

Four international comedians come together to create one amazing show with each bringing a unique and hilarious take providing something for everyone. Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn returns as well as the Great Canadian Laugh Off winner, Paul Myrehaug. 5 time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee Pete Zedlacher is back. We are proud to announce that Debra DiGiovanni, 3 time female comedian of the year and from Video on Trial, will be joining us.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Kimberley Elks Club Jazz

Take Four plays traditional jazz and pop favourites. 7 to 10 p.m. at the Kimberley Elks Club on Howard Stree.

Feb 6, 7, 8

Friends of the Cranbrook Library Book Sale

Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library “Winter Madness Sale” will be held in the Manual Training School on Feb. 6th from 5 pm to 7 pm for members only and on Feb. 7 & 8 from 9 am to 4 pm for the General Public. There will be books, Magazines, DVDs, CDs, Audiobooks, Records, Puzzles, Games and Cake Pans. Don’t miss out. Donations of these items are being accepted at the circulation desk in the Library. Good condition is appreciated & magazines two years old or newer are needed. For info Marilyn 250-489-6254.

Evergreen – For Women of a Certain Age

Centre 64 Feb. 9

A fun and informative event designed for the mature woman, Evergreen 2020 will be held at Centre 64, Kimberley, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 2 pm to 5:00 pm. Cost: $25.00, tickets available at Centre 64 (64 Deer Park Ave., 250-427-4919)

Monday, February 10

Key City Theatre

Matt Andersen

7:300 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets $48.50. World Renowned Blues Artist Matt Andersen is a powerhouse performer with a giant, soul-filled voice and commanding stage presence. Andersen has shared the stage and toured with the likes of Bo Diddley, Buddy Guy, Greg Allman, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Randy Bachman, Little Feat, Jonny Lang, Serena Ryder, and many more.

Matt Andersen Live is presented by the Kootenay Concert Connection in association with 2Day FM.

Thursday, February 13

Rockies Film Series Cranbrook

Gaza

7 pm. Key City Theatre. Tickets $12. Tickets available online at keycitytheatre.com or by phone 250-426-7006 or the box office. Sponsored by Save-On Foods, Cranbrook. Directed by Garry Keane, Andrew McConnell. In this cinematic journey through Gaza we unfold a portrait of its ordinary people who attempt to lead meaningful lives beyond the rubble of perennial conflict. Gaza brings together an eloquent, resilient and courageous group of souls, whose struggle, resilience and sense of family goes to the very heart of humanity…a people whose lives are shaped by conflict but not defined by it. Whether some people want to accept reality or not, this documentary accurately portrays the hardships of the Palestinians of Gaza. We know who is responsible, but this film (rightly) focuses on the everyday lives of Palestinians to create a powerful and critical message to anyone concerned with humanity.

Friday, February 14

Key City Theatre

Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar

Tickets $35. Winner of2019 Juno for Blues Album of the Year! Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar are a blues/soul band from Toronto. Martin is the lead singer, songwriter and focal point of the group. A dynamic front-woman, she possesses a stunning voice that is capable of summoning up tidal waves of spine-tingling emotion.

Wellsprings Writing Workshop

Centre 64 Kimberley

February 16 | 9:30 am-4 pm | $60 including catered lunch and champagne | min. 12 participants

Refill your well, restore your spirit and explore your writing in creatively led sessions by local writers Lori Craig, Heather Wattie and Terry Anne Wilson

February 28

Live at Studio 64

Dani Strong at 8 p.m. On Tuesday, March 17 enjoy the Marc Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson, then Friday, April 17, Red Dirt Skinners. Saturday, May 30, A Little Voodoo. Series passes available at Centre 64. 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com. Tickets available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919

Saturday, February 29

Brass Monkey at the Kimberley Elks Club

Live music at the Elkw with Brass Monkey. saturday, Feb 29, 8 p.m. Tickets available at the Elks Club for $15 .