Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment listings

Jason Scott celebrates the music of Neil Diamond at the Kimberley Elks Club on March 13, 2020. Facebook file.

Cranbrook Arts Programs

Tots on Tuesdays will continue until Spring Break. They meet every Tuesday from 10:00am to Noon. Melissa and Chris have new activities for your preschoolers every week. A perfect getaway for both kids and parents alike! $5 drop-in fee 1401 5th Street North

Mindful Makers: Intuitive Watercolor and Wellness Workshop is running on February 29 from 1-5.

Quiet your mind and appreciate the simple moments that bring you joy! Join Nicole as she guides you to paint intuitively while learning techniques in mindfulness. $70 Registration at 1013 Baker Street, class at 1401 5th Street North

Alcohol Ink Technique Samplers March 11, 12:30-3pm. Experiment with Alcohol Ink and Yupo paper, while learning various techniques: embossing, resist, air compressor and painting. $35 Registration at 1013 Baker Street, class at 1401 5th Street North

March 14 will be a full day from 10-6 filled with Design, Develop, and Delight – Altered Book Techniques with Sonya Proctor. Learn new some fun techniques to design, develop & delight in your new altered book! Learn layering techniques that become a chunky book! Cost is $115 per person Registration at 1013 Baker Street, class at 1401 5th Street North

For all you wet felters…Barb Guillian has a Felted Bowl class on March 21 from 10-4. $55 Registration at 1013 Baker Street, class at 1401 5th Street North

Spring Break Art Camp takes place March 23rd – 27th. Our two instructors have a busy program of art activities ready for two age groups. Morning sessions for 6-9 year old will take place from 9:30 til Noon. 9 to 13year olds from 1:30–4:00pm. Our instructors have a series of interactive and fun art experiences planned. Students will be exploring the elements of contrast, working on some two and three dimensional relief work. A multimedia project, print making and art games will round out the week. We invite your children to come and unleash their inner artist. $100 for the week either morning or afternoon. Registration at 1013 Baker Street, class at 1401 5th Street North

For more information about workshops or events happening at both Cranbrook Arts location go to our website www.cranbrookarts.com or catch us on Facebook, Instagram or Eventbrite.2

Ongoing at Cranbrook Arts

1401 Art Space

Monday Painters meet 10 a.m. -1:00pm every Monday $25 monthly

Tots on Tuesday meet 10 a.m. -12 Noon $5 drop in

Art After School, Tuesday and or Wednesday 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Registration required

Upcoming Workshops at 1401 Art Space

February Tuesdays 11,18 Sip and Knit. Beginner Knitting with Henny Hansen $65 Supplies included 7:-9 p.m.

Wednesday February 5th Card Night with Yvonne Valentine Card Crafting $25 all supplies included, 6-9 p.m.

Saturday February 8th Paverpol Sculpting with Eveline Weiler $125 supplies included, limited registration 9 a.m. -4 p.m.

Saturday February 15 Felting Slippers with Barb Guillen limited registration $75, all supplies included 9:30 -4:30pm

Saturday February 22 and Sunday February 23rd Acrylics with John de Jong limited registration $125 10 a.m. -4:30 p.m. daily

Saturday February 29th Mindful Makers, Watercolour and Wellness with Nicole Critchley $70 1 -5 p.m.

The Kimberley Arts Council is also looking for a volunteer event organizer for their Da-VIN-Ci paint night. Anyone interest in taking on the job is asked to attended the next paint night on February 22, or contact info@kimberleyarts.com or 250-427-4919.

In the gallery at Centre 64

Altered

In the gallery at Centre 64 is “Altered” a group exhibit. New Work by: Jim Webster, Babs Webster, Pat McKinlay, IanMcKinlay, Elaine Rudser, Helen Robertson, Heather Wattie, Colleen Friesen, Gail White, Dave White, Ellen Chase, Dan Chase, Irma de Visser. These artists have explored the concept of “Altered” expressed through a variety of different processes, mediums and techniques. Next up is ‘New Art Work and 35 Year Restrospective’ by Grant Smith from March 3 to 28. Opening reception March 2, 2 to 4 p.m. Centre 64 Gallery.

On going at Centre 64

Kimberley and District Guild of Fibre Artists, meetings every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m.

We Paint painting group meetings begin in October, every second, third and fourth Wednesday 7 p.m. Studio 64.

Kimberley Writers Group. Every Thursday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the meeting room at Centre 64.

The Kimberley Arts Council is looking for people to help get their parade float ready. Contact 250-427-4919 if you can help out.

The Kimberley Drum Circle at

Centre 64

Led by a professional facilitator, no experience required, drums provided. Learn to play drums from all over the world. March 16, April 20. 7 p.m.

Fisher Peak Winter Ale Concert Series

Key City Theatre

February 19 – Doug Mitchell; Carmanah

March 18 – The Confluentials; Marc Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson

April 8 – Brackish Betty; John Wort Hannam

May 13 – 2Shots of Whiskey; the Handsome Devils

Music at the Kimberley Elks

Brass Monkey Feb. 29

February 28

Live at Studio 64 – Sold Out

Dani Strong at 8 p.m. On Tuesday, March 17 enjoy the Marc Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson, then Friday, April 17, Red Dirt Skinners. Saturday, May 30, A Little Voodoo. Series passes available at Centre 64. 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com. Tickets available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919

Saturday, February 29

Brass Monkey at the Kimberley Elks Club

Live music at the Elks with Brass Monkey. Saturday, Feb 29, 8 p.m. Tickets available at the Elks Club for $15 .

Saturday, Feb. 29

Kimberley Home Grown Music Coffee House

Saturday Feb 29th 8 PM Sharp at Centre 64

Tickets $8 available at SnowDrift Café and Centre 64. Performing for the show:

Performing for the show:

Kimberley Community Choir

The Blarney Pilgrims with Rod Wilson and Wally Smith

Sharon Harries

Students of Arne Sahlen; Jordan and Kevin McCauig

Isabel Enks

Brian Brons,

Jane Douglas

Garry Jacklin

For information about performing at future coffee houses contact Carol at 250-427-2258

Wed. March 4

Kimberley Camera Club multi media show

The annual multi-media digital presentation of the Camera Club will be held on wed. March 4, 2020 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 97 Boundary St. at 7 p.m. Admission by donation.

Saturday, March 7, Key City Theatre

James & Jamesy: In The Dark

In this clever two-man show, the Key City Theatre audience is brought into an abstract space of light and sound, where two Jameses — James (Aaron Malkin) and his mirror reflection Jamesy (Alastair Knowles) explore the paradox of identity. Tickets are $29 Regular | $23 Big Ticket Member | $19 Big Ticket Plus Member Tickets are available at the Key City Theatre Box Office 250-426-7006 and Online at www.keycitytheatre.com

Friday, March 13

Diamond Forever with Jason Scott

Kimberley Elks Hall

Celebrate a St. Patricks Celebraiton of Neil Diamond with Jason Scott. tickets $30 available at the Elks Club or call 250-427-2343. Door open 6 p.m. Show starts 7 p.m.

Upcoming Spring Events at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Kimberley Alpine Resort comes alive in the spring with many events! Mark your calendars!

March 14 – Northstar Ski Mo Race

March 22- World’s Longest Glalom Race

March 28 – North Star Days

April 4 & 5 – Spring Splash Festival

Rockies Film Series

March 12

Ordinary Love An extraordinary Tale of Ordinary Love

Thursday, March 12th, 7 pm Key City Theatre. Tickets: $12 at Key City Theatre Box Office, or Online www.keycitytheatre.com or call 250-426-7006. For more information go to www.rockiesfilmfest.com. Sponsored by Bruce Seitz Realter, Royal LePage, East Kootenay Realty

Joan and Tom (Academy Award (R) nominee Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson) have been married for many years. An everyday couple with a remarkable love, there is an ease to their relationship which only comes from spending a lifetime together. When Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines a light on their enduring devotion, as they must find the humor and grace to survive a year of adversity.

Spring Concert Series Studio 64

Tuesday, March 17: Marc Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson; Gypsy Jazz

Friday, April 17: Red Dirt Skinners; Blues, Folk & Rock

Saturday, May 30: Ron Burke & Alittle Voodoo; Blues

Tickets available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919 and online at eastkootenay.snapd.com (check calendar)

March 21

La Cafamore Studio 64

“Tango King and the One-Hit Wonder”

Classical Music March 21 | 7:30 pm | Studio 64 | $20 | tickets available at Centre 64 or eastkootenay.snapd.com

March 23 Centre 64

Multimedia Documentary

NOMADS² Cycling Odyssey Part 1: Norway to Tanzania by Janick Lemieux and Pierre Bouchard. Adventure and Multimedia Documentary. March 23 | 7:30 pm | Centre 64 Theatre | $15 in advance, $20 at the door | Tickets available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919 and online at eastkootenay.snapd.com (check calendar)

