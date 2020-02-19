Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment listings

Shay Kuebler’s Epilogos is a mesmerizing blend of theatre, dance, and martial arts interacting with video and live sound at Key City Theatre on Saturday, February 25. Submitted file

Cranbrook Arts Programs

Cranbrook Arts is full of hustle and bustle at the 1401 Art Space location (1401 5th Street North) this coming month. There are classes for all ages and creative interests. Some highlights are from Sip and Knit with Henny Hansen on Tuesday Nights from 7-9, Thrummed Mittens on February 1st, Paverpol Sculpture on February 8th, and Acrylics with John de Jong on February 22 & 23rd is always a favorite. For the budding artists there is Tots on Tuesday and Art Afterschool on Tuesday and Wednesday. Register for any of the adventures in inspiration on Eventbrite or come into Cranbrook Arts on 1013 Baker Street.

At our Baker Street location Cranbrook Arts Presents “Being Wild: A Show of Photographic Works by Aaron Oliveri”. Aaron’s goal as a photographer is to share great images, and get people excited about the world we live in. Aaron is a wildlife photographer from Cranbrook, BC. Taking after his father, Aaron started to learn how to photograph in 2012 when he joined his father on a trip to Alaska. Aaron always enjoyed the outdoors but this is when his passion for photography took off. Aaron never knows what he will photograph on his trips but he tries to capture the life, expression, and intensity of the subject. Aaron’s most recent achievement includes taking his first pictures of a lynx with its kittens. It was said of Aaron’s work that “it invokes emotion of the wild reality that surrounds us.” His images are real and natural and remind us of the raw truth of what lies outside of the city lights.”

For more information about workshops or events happening at both Cranbrook Arts location go to our website www.cranbrookarts.com or catch us on Facebook, Instagram or Eventbrite.2

Ongoing at Cranbrook Arts

1401 Art Space

Monday Painters meet 10 a.m. -1:00pm every Monday $25 monthly

Tots on Tuesday meet 10 a.m. -12 Noon $5 drop in

Art After School, Tuesday and or Wednesday 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Registration required

Upcoming Workshops at 1401 Art Space

February Tuesdays 11,18 Sip and Knit. Beginner Knitting with Henny Hansen $65 Supplies included 7:-9 p.m.

Wednesday February 5th Card Night with Yvonne Valentine Card Crafting $25 all supplies included, 6-9 p.m.

Saturday February 8th Paverpol Sculpting with Eveline Weiler $125 supplies included, limited registration 9 a.m. -4 p.m.

Saturday February 15 Felting Slippers with Barb Guillen limited registration $75, all supplies included 9:30 -4:30pm

Saturday February 22 and Sunday February 23rd Acrylics with John de Jong limited registration $125 10 a.m. -4:30 p.m. daily

Saturday February 29th Mindful Makers, Watercolour and Wellness with Nicole Critchley $70 1 -5 p.m.

The Kimberley Arts Council is also looking for a volunteer event organizer for their Da-VIN-Ci paint night. Anyone interest in taking on the job is asked to attended the next paint night on February 22, or contact info@kimberleyarts.com or 250-427-4919.

In the gallery at Centre 64

Altered

In the gallery at Centre 64 is “Altered” a group exhibit. New Work by: Jim Webster, Babs Webster, Pat McKinlay, IanMcKinlay, Elaine Rudser, Helen Robertson, Heather Wattie, Colleen Friesen, Gail White, Dave White, Ellen Chase, Dan Chase, Irma de Visser. These artists have explored the concept of “Altered” expressed through a variety of different processes, mediums and techniques. Next up is ‘New Art Work and 35 Year Restrospective’ by Grant Smith from March 3 to 28. Opening reception March 2, 2 to 4 p.m. Centre 64 Gallery.

On going at Centre 64

Kimberley and District Guild of Fibre Artists, meetings every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m.

We Paint painting group meetings begin in October, every second, third and fourth Wednesday 7 p.m. Studio 64.

Kimberley Writers Group. Every Thursday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the meeting room at Centre 64.

The Kimberley Drum Circle at

Centre 64

Led by a professional facilitator, no experience required, drums provided. Learn to play drums from all over the world. March 16, April 20. 7 p.m.

Latin Dance Nights at Centre 64

Come out and show off what you’ve learned. A drop in night is scheduled for February 20.

Fisher Peak Winter Ale Concert Series

Key City Theatre

February 19 – Doug Mitchell; Carmanah

March 18 – The Confluentials; Marc Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson

April 8 – Brackish Betty; John Wort Hannam

May 13 – 2Shots of Whiskey; the Handsome Devils

February 19

FPWACS Carmanah with opener Douglas Francis Mitchell

Key City Theatre

Tickets $28 | $26 Members

Carmanah is a Victoria-bred band whose worldly and eclectic take on folk-rock has earned them not only a devout local following, but an increasingly large army of fans from across the country. Named after an ancient Vancouver Island rainforest, the band’s reggae-and-funk-tinged folk has allowed the group to share the stage with acts such as Said the Whale, Wake Owl, and Ziggy Marley. They have blown fans away at other events like Rifflandia, Tall Tree, and Canadian Music Week.

Music at the Kimberley Elks

Tall Timbers, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m.

Kytami EDM show Feb. 22

Brass Monkey Feb. 29

February 22

Da-VIN-Ci Paint Night with Lori Joe

Bring a friend, paint while you sip. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a 6:30 start. Studio 64, $35 plus GST. Register at Centre 64 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com. This event is sold out.

February 22

Symphony of the Kootenays

Cranbrook Divas A Homecoming Key City Theatre

Tickets $32 | $10 Youth

Cranbrook’s own vocal artists, Caitlin McCaughey and Amanda Weatherall will join the Symphony with a program of arias, both classical and pop.

February 25

Shay Kuebler: Epilogos

Key City Theatre

Tickets $35 | $29 Big Ticket | $25 Big Ticket PLUS

Be transformed by Shay Kuebler – Radical System Art’s – production of EPILOGOS

This innovative and daring performance is a mesmerizing blend of theatre, dance, and martial arts interacting with video and live sound. Using bio-mechanical sensors, the simplest gesture can affect the entire environment – as the company pushes the boundaries of physical performance. Don’t miss this brilliant dance theatre experience!

February 25

Have Camera Will Travel

Travelogue, Centre 64

Join Julie Anne Davies – “Northern Vietnam from a Motorbike”. Slide presentation at Centre 64 on Tuesday, Feb 25 at 7:30 p.m. Admission by donation. Proceeds: Kimberley Arts Centre 64

February 28

Live at Studio 64

Dani Strong at 8 p.m. On Tuesday, March 17 enjoy the Marc Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson, then Friday, April 17, Red Dirt Skinners. Saturday, May 30, A Little Voodoo. Series passes available at Centre 64. 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com. Tickets available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919

Saturday, February 29

Brass Monkey at the Kimberley Elks Club

Live music at the Elks with Brass Monkey. Saturday, Feb 29, 8 p.m. Tickets available at the Elks Club for $15 .

Saturday, Feb. 29

Kimberley Home Grown Music Coffee House

Saturday Feb 29th 8 PM Sharp at Centre 64

tickets $8 available at SnowDrift Café and Centre 64. Performing for the show:

Kimberley Community Choir

The Blarney Pilgrims with Rod Wilson and Wally Smith

Sharon Harries

Students of Arne Sahlen; Jordan and Kieran McCauig

Isabel Enks

Brian Brons,

Jane Douglas

Garry Jacklin

For information about performing at future coffee houses contact Carol at 250-427-2258

Upcoming Spring Events at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Kimberley Alpine Resort comes alive in the spring with many events! Mark your calendars!

March 14 – Northstar Ski Mo Race

March 22- World’s Longest Glalom Race

March 28 – North Star Days

April 4 & 5 – Spring Splash Festival

Rockies Film Series

March 12

Ordinary Love An extraordinary Tale of Ordinary Love

Thursday, March 12th, 7 pm Key City Theatre. Tickets: $12 at Key City Theatre Box Office, or Online www.keycitytheatre.com or call 250-426-7006. For more information go to www.rockiesfilmfest.com. Sponsored by Bruce Seitz Realter, Royal LePage, East Kootenay Realty

Joan and Tom (Academy Award (R) nominee Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson) have been married for many years. An everyday couple with a remarkable love, there is an ease to their relationship which only comes from spending a lifetime together. When Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines a light on their enduring devotion, as they must find the humor and grace to survive a year of adversity.

Kimberley Bulletin